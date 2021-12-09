Band teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old girl

RACINE, Wis. — A Wisconsin band teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

Zachary Wendt, 38, of Burlington, faces several felony counts.

He made his initial appearance Thursday afternoon in Racine County Court.

Wendt is the band teacher at Wheatland Center School in Burlington.

In a statement to parents, the district said he had been suspended without pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

The district said the allegations did not include a Wheatland student.

According to a criminal complaint, Wendt asked the 16-year-old victim out on a date in February 2021.

He told her that he was 20 years old, the complaint said.

The victim told police Wendt texted her and the two exchanged sexual messages.

The complaint said Wendt picked up the girl in March and took her to his home where he provided her with alcohol and the two had sex.

The two had sex again in May or June, the complaint said.

The victim told police she knew Wendt from a business where he gave music lessons.

The store's website identified Wendt as a Marine and former leader of a Marine Corps Band.

The complaint said in November, Wendt asked the girl to send him photos of her wearing camouflage.

Detectives said they reviewed the photos and the girl exposed parts of herself.

According to the complaint, Wendt told the victim not to say anything about their relationship because he would lose his children.

He also said he would send some of his students to the teen for lessons.

Police said they collected evidence at Wendt's house, including cellphones and a laptop computer.

It's not clear where or how the two met.

No other details were released.

Burlington police said they were notified about the relationship between the suspect and victim through an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted Tuesday.

Wendt was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older by an actor who is age 19 or older, two counts of sexual assault of child by person who works or volunteers with children, one count of exposing genitals, pubic area, or intimate parts and three counts of possession of child pornography.

He was ordered held at the Racine County Jail on $500,000 cash bail.

That was double what a prosecutor initially requested.

Wendt was scheduled to appear in court again next Thursday.

If convicted, he faces up to 75 years in prison.

Police said they did not know if there were any additional victims.

The district said it postponed Thursday's middle school 5-8 band concert after Wendt's arrest.

"School officials and district counselors will be available to answer questions students may have during the next several days," a statement to parents said.

This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.