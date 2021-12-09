ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How Do You Check a MacBook’s Temperature?

By Josh Hawkins
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkwRu_0dIaT3Mt00

Every time you do something on your MacBook, the hardware inside of it creates heat. Sometimes the amount of heat created is small, like when you’re browsing the internet or checking your email. If you’re doing more intensive things on your MacBook, though, the amount of heat created can grow quickly. Because heat is so dangerous to tech, especially the internal hardware in laptops and other smart devices, it’s important to keep your MacBook’s temperature in mind.

Krisda/Shutterstock

By default, your MacBook shouldn’t have much trouble staying with its optimal temperature range. The MacBook’s acceptable operating temperatures should fall somewhere between 10 to 35 degrees Celsius or 50 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Apple. Most of the time, the heat that your MacBook generates won’t be a huge problem. Apple has built these machines to dissipate that heat on their own using fans and other active cooling techniques. Still, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on things. Luckily, there’s a lot of ways you can see how well your computer’s running, as well as what is using most of your hardware resources. If you want more in-depth info, there are ways to check your MacBook’s temperature, too.

How to check a MacBook’s temperature

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvANk_0dIaT3Mt00
Izdebska Karolina/Shutterstock

Apple includes a handy way to check your MacBook’s resource usage with the Activity Monitor. This utility gives you a broad overview of how much of the CPU, GPU, and memory (RAM) are being used. Unfortunately, it doesn’t include a way to check your MacBook’s temperature. If you want to dig that deep, you’re going to need to use a third-party program.

There are several programs out there that can show you your MacBook’s temperature, but the easiest to use is CoconutBattery. This program has been trusted by MacBook users for years, and it shows a lot of basic information for free. If you want, you can always purchase the premium version, which gives you more diagnostic options. But, CoconutBattery is the easiest option if you want to keep a basic check on your MacBook’s temperatures.

If you want more diagnostics, a program like iStat Menus offers a more in-depth breakdown of how your MacBook’s using its hardware. With iStat Menus, you can check how much memory apps are using, how much data has been compressed, as well as the average load on your CPU. You can also check the temperature of area around the CPU, which can give you a good idea of if things are getting too hot.

If you aren’t a fan of CoconutBattery or iStat Menus, then you can also find other resource usage monitors available on the Mac’s App Store.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Here’s How to Force Restart a Frozen iPhone

There’s nothing worse than being in the middle of sending a text, or opening an app, and having your iPhone freeze up on you. If this happens, you’ll often find that the screen has become unresponsive and nothing you do seems to make it work again. Luckily, there are ways to fix the issue, and you can force restart your frozen iPhone to get things working again.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Galaxy S21 FE might have one big advantage after all

Watching the Galaxy S21 FE story unfold is a bit entertaining, almost like observing a hero’s journey in progress. Right from the start, it almost seemed like it was doomed to fail, and only a Samsung exec’s bullishness provided hope for its survival. Now it seems that the journey is about to come to an end, and just like any hero, the Galaxy S21 FE might actually come out victorious thanks to one seemingly insignificant detail that could turn out to be its killer feature.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Unihertz TickTock rugged 5G phone has a smartwatch on its back

We’ve seen quite a few quirky smartphones over the years and some of them even managed to become “standard” for a time, like the ones with popup selfie cameras. Among the unique handsets are those that have secondary screens on their backs, whether it’s a full-sized e-paper display or a smaller window. Unihertz, maker of the world’s tiniest 4G phones, is taking a stab at the rear display concept, but is giving its model a unique twist by essentially using a smartwatch as its secondary display.
CELL PHONES
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Temperature#Macbook#Krisda Shutterstock#The Activity Monitor#Coconutbattery
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
CNN

Nearly every Apple Watch model is on sale today

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The clock is nearly hitting Black Friday time and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Whether you’re shopping for yourself — cause let’s be honest, you deserve it — or shopping for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits the bill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Gorgeous iPhone wallpapers give your phone a magical look

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals iPhone wallpaper Years ago, a smartphone user discovered an interesting glitch in Apple’s iOS software. By creating an iPhone wallpaper that was just one pixel in size, an iPhone would stretch it to cover the entire screen and some interesting effects would be displayed as a result. Namely, the dock and folder backgrounds would completely disappear, giving the iPhone a cool minimalistic look. It just so happened that this discovery was made all the way back in 2016, which is when Apple released the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Apple HomePod mini review: Dream boombox for any Apple fanboy

Apple has added a slew of new functions to its HomePod mini smart speaker, as well as three new colour options. The. mini is available in yellow, orange, and blue and is encased in a cloth mesh for Rs 9,900. The rich colours – which even extend to the braided wire – give the speakers a stylish appearance. The speaker measures 8.4 cm in height and 9.8 cm in width.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Is Selling Eufy Smart Robot Vacuums for Just $99 for a Limited Time

It’s not often we find a top-rated robot vacuum for sale under $100, but when we do come across one, we take a closer look. Usually, it’s a brand you’ve never heard of, or worse yet, a model that’s several generations old and uses outdated tech. Fortunately, this isn’t one of them. In advance of the Christmas holiday, Walmart is offering a killer deal on the Eufy RoboVac 25C. This deal isn’t just good, it’s probably the best deal we’ve ever seen on a smart robot vacuum. Right now, the Eufy RoboVac 25C is discounted by 60% for total savings of $150,...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best smart thermostats in 2022: Keep your home at the right temperature

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $20 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, KN95 masks made in USA, more Nobody wants to be too cold or too hot during the day. Moving forward with technology, you want to make sure that you keep up with the trends. That means you should be looking to set up your home in a smart and sophisticated way. And by smart, we mean with smart technology. Syncing your home with virtual assistants and smart speakers can save time throughout the day and help save you money. Another addition to your home that can be set up for...
ELECTRONICS
MySanAntonio

How Do You Create the Sound of Luxury?

Richard Devine does a pretty good impression of the bleeps, whoops, ding and blips that our world of electronics is now punctuated by. In fact, he often sounds them out before seeking to recreate them on the banks of screens, keyboards and mixing desks that form his working environment. It’s constant play with the pitch and timbre.
ENTERTAINMENT
picturecorrect.com

How do you Bounce Flash for Soft Lighting?

You already have a nice camera and a set up that you’re very comfortable with. Your eyes intuitively know what to do with your camera’s aperture and focal settings – so why don’t your photos pop? Maybe you need bounce flash. Bounce Flash creates the kind of nice soft lighting that is so much easier on the eye than the harsh look of built-in or hotshoe mounted direct flash and can turn your photography from amateurish to stunning. So, let’s look at what bounce flash is and see how you can enhance your photography with this technique.
PHOTOGRAPHY
SlashGear

SlashGear

33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy