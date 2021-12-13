Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Geminids meteor shower will peak the evening of Dec. 13 into Dec. 14, according to local expert Jay Reynolds.

It could be the best meteor shower of 2021.

Reynolds said if skies are clear, viewers should see 10 to 20 meteors per hour. He said viewers will see more in the early morning hours around 4 a.m. than during early evening hours around 9 p.m.

Reynolds said the shower owes its name to the constellation Gemini because at 4 a.m., the meteors seem to emerge from that constellation in the sky.

The Geminids meteor showers are not like most others, he said. Most showers are associated with a comet, but the Geminids is associated with an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, which takes 1.4 years to orbit the sun.

On top of the meteor shower, Reynolds said Venus will be blazing brightly in the west, visible from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. followed by Jupiter and Saturn in a row.



