UPDATE: $7K reward offered in case of Labradoodle set on fire in DeKalb County

UPDATE (CBS46) — PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who set a dog on fire on Dec. 5. Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward, bringing the total to $7,000.

“This dog endured immense pain and terror when someone set him on fire, burning him severely,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with answers to come forward so that whoever tortured him can be held accountable—and stopped before someone else is hurt.”

Initial story below

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A dog was found "engulfed in flames" on the morning of Dec. 5 on Lindsey Drive near Glenwood Avenue in Decatur.

The large male Labradoodle was running along the road until people in the area helped the dog. The dog was initially listed in critical condition after it was rescued.

"That's real upsetting and sad to know that somebody would actually be that cruel to do that to an animal or anybody," said one woman we spoke with on Lindsey Road Thursday.

Photo courtesy of DeKalb County Police Department

The DeKalb County Police Department told CBS46 on Thursday that they have located the owner of the dog, but no one has been arrested.

They are asking for anyone who has information about the incident to call Det. Watson at 404-286-7990 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

"It's saddening," said Rashawn Blackford who lives nearby. "Just to hear that, it's really just, it's baffling, seriously."

Dog Days Rescue has made several Facebook posts about the dog and has been accepting donations for his medical needs. On Thursday, they posted that the dog is in "good spirits" and the pain medication is "working."