ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

UPDATE: $7K reward offered in case of Labradoodle set on fire in DeKalb County

By Joyce Lupiani
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago

UPDATE (CBS46) — PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who set a dog on fire on Dec. 5. Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward, bringing the total to $7,000.

“This dog endured immense pain and terror when someone set him on fire, burning him severely,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with answers to come forward so that whoever tortured him can be held accountable—and stopped before someone else is hurt.”

Initial story below

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A dog was found "engulfed in flames" on the morning of Dec. 5 on Lindsey Drive near Glenwood Avenue in Decatur.

The large male Labradoodle was running along the road until people in the area helped the dog. The dog was initially listed in critical condition after it was rescued.

"That's real upsetting and sad to know that somebody would actually be that cruel to do that to an animal or anybody," said one woman we spoke with on Lindsey Road Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZwBu1_0dIZhWLa00
Photo courtesy of DeKalb County Police Department

The DeKalb County Police Department told CBS46 on Thursday that they have located the owner of the dog, but no one has been arrested.

They are asking for anyone who has information about the incident to call Det. Watson at 404-286-7990 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

"It's saddening," said Rashawn Blackford who lives nearby. "Just to hear that, it's really just, it's baffling, seriously."

Dog Days Rescue has made several Facebook posts about the dog and has been accepting donations for his medical needs. On Thursday, they posted that the dog is in "good spirits" and the pain medication is "working."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

The House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear before the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Also, the United States is reporting more than 800,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Decatur, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peta#Dog Days#Animals#Cbs46
CNN

Keechant Sewell will be NYC's first female police commissioner

(CNN) — New York City will get its first female police commissioner to lead the nation's largest police department, after Mayor-elect Eric Adams picked Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell. "Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Biden set to tour Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to tour the damage in Kentucky caused by tornadoes that ripped through the state and several others over the weekend. Biden is scheduled to take an aerial tour of Mayfield, Kentucky, one of the communities hit hardest by the devastating storms that also left a path of destruction in Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas. Afterward, the president is expected to receive a briefing from local leaders about the impact of tornadoes and extreme weather.
KENTUCKY STATE
CNN

CNN

771K+
Followers
120K+
Post
617M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy