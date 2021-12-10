2 Killed In Deadly Crash That Left Kendall Drive Shutdown For Hours

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Two people on the run from police, both died, when their car slammed into a tree on Kendall Drive, which shut the road down for hours.

According to Miami-Dade police, two uniform patrol units spotted a gray Honda speeding in the area of SW 177 Avenue and 136 Street on Thursday afternoon.

The officers jumped in their cars, turned on their lights and sirens and tried to stop the driver.

However, at the intersection of SW 177 th Avenue and Kendall Drive, the Honda made a right turn and crashed into a Dodge pickup truck which was stopped at the traffic light. The driver was not hurt.

The Honda, meantime, kept heading eastbound at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control in the area of SW 168 th Avenue and crashed into a tree.

Video from Chopper 4 shows the vehicle, apparently severed in half and yellow tarps covering the victims.

Luis Castillo, 35, and Ornella Di Paolo, 29, who were in the Honda died on the scene.

No word on why they were running from police.

The investigation continues.