We want to make sure you Play it Safe this holiday season when it comes to hosting and eating. There are about three million people in the US alone that have Celiac Disease, which is an autoimmune disorder that can only be treated by not ingesting gluten. Gluten is found in foods with wheat, barley, rye, and other ingredients. Ingesting gluten can cause fatigue, joint pains, gastro problems, and more. Talk with your doctor if you have any more questions. So, if you are planning on bringing anything to a festive event or hosting a party, you might want to also include in the invite if the menu includes items with gluten in them. You can also have a certain section of the table with all gluten-free products.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO