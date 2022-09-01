These Nespresso Machines Are All on Sale for Labor Day Weekend
Nespresso is having huge sales on their best-selling espresso machines through Labor Day Weekend. The best deals are within the brand’s Vertuo series, which are up to 30% off on the Nespresso website and retailers such as Amazon and Williams Sonoma .
The Nespresso VertuoPlus , the newest machine and a #1 best-seller on the retailer, is down to $119 for Labor Day weekend. The most compact out of the Nespresso line, the Vertuo packs the company’s impressive centrifusion technology into a sleek and slim build. Once you insert the capsule, the patented extraction technology spins it up to 7,000 rotations per minute, blending ground coffee with water to achieve barista-grade texture and quality.
At the touch of a button, you can brew straight espresso and coffee, in addition to cappuccinos and lattes with the Aeroccino Milk Frother. With a larger build than other machines in the series, it features a 40 oz water capacity and an adjustable tank for the option to save space. For those using the machine for milk-based coffee drinks, the best deal is the VertuoPlus Bundle, which is 25% off right now and comes with the frother included.
The Vertuo Next , a compact version of the Plus and the newest Nespresso machine on the market, is also on sale for $158 (7% off). Not only does the Next save counter space with a 5.5-inch width, but is also the only Nespresso machine made from 54% recycled plastic.
Look through all of the Nespresso deals today before the limited-time sales end.
Nespresso VertuoPlus (25% Off)
Nespresso VertuoPlus (27% Off)
BUY NOW:
$189.95
$139.95
Buy It
Nespresso VertuoPlus With Aeroccino Milk Frother (25% Off)
BUY NOW:
$239.95
$179.95
Buy It
Nespresso Vertuo Next (7% Off)
Buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next $158.00More from Variety
- Russia's 'Postman' Wins Nespresso Talents Short Film Competition at Cannes
- Nespresso Talents Competition Spotlights Emerging Filmmakers
Comments / 0