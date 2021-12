Don't be afraid to take a stroll down "Freak Alley" or one of these other splashy, colorful mural walks. Spend time in any major U.S. city that celebrates the arts and you’ll likely see a few splashy murals as you drive or walk the streets—nods to the local culture and history, no doubt. The newest incarnations of street art are alleys—costing nothing to enter and entirely outdoors—exploding with bright paint, a montage of several different artists contributing to the effort. Because these are in urban areas, this represents a total transformation of tight, cramped spaces formerly clouded in grit and darkness.

VISUAL ART ・ 14 DAYS AGO