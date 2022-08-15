ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

9 best kids’ toothbrushes that make teeth cleaning time more fun

By Katie Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3Iz8_0dISiUcS00

Two minutes, twice a day. That’s the dentist-recommended brushing time to aim for, as a minimum. Yet, as any parent knows, two minutes can feel like an awfully long time when you’re trying to convince your tiny person to brush their teeth.

Thankfully, the humble toothbrush has come a long way, and there are now a huge number of child-friendly brushes on the market designed to make brushing their teeth fun.

From manual brushes with softer bristles, to interactive electric toothbrushes loaded up with games, there’s never been a better reason to upgrade your bog-standard brush.

Regardless of the brush you choose, children will still need supervising while they’re brushing their teeth, especially if it’s the first time they’ve used an electric brush.

It’s a good idea to check the recommended brushing technique for the specific brush you’re buying – for example whether you still need to actively brush with an electric model, or slowly move it over the teeth as it oscillates. And look for a brushing coach or brushing feedback feature, which is a useful extra on top of parental supervision.

How we tested

Our testers ranged from 18-months to 13-years in age and tried out a whole range of toothbrushes including both manual and electric, battery-powered and rechargeable models. We looked for things like ease of use, extra features like a two-minute timer, price, biodegradability and durability – including how easy it was to find replacement heads for electric models.

Our two most important ranking factors, though, were how clean each brush left our tester’s teeth after a week of brushing, and how long it took for the fun factor to wear off. Suffice to say our testers have never had such sparkling clean gnashers, and we won’t be going back to “normal” brushes any time soon.

The best kids’ toothbrushes for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Oral-B junior electric toothbrush: £25, Boots.com
  • Best for tiny tech fans – Philips Sonicare connected toothbrush for kids; £55.99, Philips.co.uk
  • Best for their first teeth – Jack N’ Jill biodegradable baby toothbrush: £4, Kidly.co.uk
  • Best for younger kids – Oral-B Kids Spiderman electric toothbrush: £20, Boots.com
  • Best for tricky teens – Oral-B special edition iO8 electric toothbrush: £450, Boots.com
  • Best for baby teeth – Brush-Baby babysonic electric toothbrush: £9, Kidly.co.uk
  • Best for morning brushing – BriteBrush game brush: £20, U-buy.co.uk
  • Best for travelling – Foreo ISSA kids silicone sonic toothbrush: £85, Foreo.com
  • Best for siblings – Playbrush smart sonic Bluetooth electric toothbrush: £44.99, Playbrush.com

Oral-B junior electric toothbrush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bricC_0dISiUcS00

Philips Sonicare connected toothbrush for kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svyct_0dISiUcS00

Jack N’ Jill biodegradable baby toothbrush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxGCa_0dISiUcS00

Oral-B Kids Spiderman electric toothbrush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksc1C_0dISiUcS00

Oral-B special edition iO8 electric toothbrush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtAVN_0dISiUcS00

Brush-Baby babysonic electric toothbrush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJLxP_0dISiUcS00

BriteBrush game brush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TzZC_0dISiUcS00

Foreo ISSA kids silicone sonic toothbrush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhN6w_0dISiUcS00

Playbrush smart sonic Bluetooth electric toothbrush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aoaze_0dISiUcS00

The verdict: Kids’ toothbrushes

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

10 best electric toothbrushes that keep teeth healthy, bright and pearly white

A basic manual toothbrush will always beat an electric on things like price, charge and portability, however, there’s a reason dentists recommend you go electric in the morning.Quite simply, the performance of a powered brush head can’t be beaten and the rapidly moving bristles can make up for the inadequacies in technique that we all suffer from when we manually brush. They can more effectively remove debris and bacteria on the surface, in between teeth and at the gum line to leave behind clean, healthy teeth.Electric brushes can be broadly broken down into sonic and oscillating, which refers to how...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy