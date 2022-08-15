9 best kids’ toothbrushes that make teeth cleaning time more fun

Two minutes, twice a day. That’s the dentist-recommended brushing time to aim for, as a minimum. Yet, as any parent knows, two minutes can feel like an awfully long time when you’re trying to convince your tiny person to brush their teeth.

Thankfully, the humble toothbrush has come a long way, and there are now a huge number of child-friendly brushes on the market designed to make brushing their teeth fun.

From manual brushes with softer bristles, to interactive electric toothbrushes loaded up with games, there’s never been a better reason to upgrade your bog-standard brush.

Regardless of the brush you choose, children will still need supervising while they’re brushing their teeth, especially if it’s the first time they’ve used an electric brush.

It’s a good idea to check the recommended brushing technique for the specific brush you’re buying – for example whether you still need to actively brush with an electric model, or slowly move it over the teeth as it oscillates. And look for a brushing coach or brushing feedback feature, which is a useful extra on top of parental supervision.

How we tested

Our testers ranged from 18-months to 13-years in age and tried out a whole range of toothbrushes including both manual and electric, battery-powered and rechargeable models. We looked for things like ease of use, extra features like a two-minute timer, price, biodegradability and durability – including how easy it was to find replacement heads for electric models.

Our two most important ranking factors, though, were how clean each brush left our tester’s teeth after a week of brushing, and how long it took for the fun factor to wear off. Suffice to say our testers have never had such sparkling clean gnashers, and we won’t be going back to “normal” brushes any time soon.

The best kids’ toothbrushes for 2021 are:

Best overall – Oral-B junior electric toothbrush: £25, Boots.com

– Oral-B junior electric toothbrush: £25, Boots.com Best for tiny tech fans – Philips Sonicare connected toothbrush for kids; £55.99, Philips.co.uk

– Philips Sonicare connected toothbrush for kids; £55.99, Philips.co.uk Best for their first teeth – Jack N’ Jill biodegradable baby toothbrush: £4, Kidly.co.uk

– Jack N’ Jill biodegradable baby toothbrush: £4, Kidly.co.uk Best for younger kids – Oral-B Kids Spiderman electric toothbrush: £20, Boots.com

– Oral-B Kids Spiderman electric toothbrush: £20, Boots.com Best for tricky teens – Oral-B special edition iO8 electric toothbrush: £450, Boots.com

– Oral-B special edition iO8 electric toothbrush: £450, Boots.com Best for baby teeth – Brush-Baby babysonic electric toothbrush: £9, Kidly.co.uk

– Brush-Baby babysonic electric toothbrush: £9, Kidly.co.uk Best for morning brushing – BriteBrush game brush: £20, U-buy.co.uk

– BriteBrush game brush: £20, U-buy.co.uk Best for travelling – Foreo ISSA kids silicone sonic toothbrush: £85, Foreo.com

– Foreo ISSA kids silicone sonic toothbrush: £85, Foreo.com Best for siblings – Playbrush smart sonic Bluetooth electric toothbrush: £44.99, Playbrush.com

