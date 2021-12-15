ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HashiCorp, Inc (HCP) IPO Opens Modestly Higher

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) opened for trading at $81.16 after pricing 15,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock at...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC NorthView Acquisition Corp. (NVAC) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC NorthView Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NVACU) (NASDAQ: NVAC) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 16,500,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
J.p. Morgan
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Benchmark Starts Heartbeam Inc. (BEAT) at Speculative Buy

Benchmark analyst Bill Sutherland initiates coverage on Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Starts Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino initiates coverage on Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Upgrades Genfit (GNFT) to Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce upgraded Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades LexinFintech Holdings (ADR) (LX) to Neutral

UBS analyst Alex Ye downgraded LexinFintech Holdings (ADR) (NASDAQ: LX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

SVB Leerink Downgrades Cerner (CERN) to Market Perform on Takeover

SVB Leerink analyst Stephanie Davis downgraded Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Genenta S.p.A. (GNTA) Prices Upsized 2.4M ADS IPO at $11.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Genenta Science S.p.A (NASDAQ: GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon™, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 2.4 million American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, each representing one ordinary share, at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. Genenta also sold 720,114 ordinary shares reserved for subscription by its existing shareholders at a price of $11.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, including ordinary shares, are expected to be approximately $36 million before deducting underwriting and advisory fees and offering expenses. In addition, Genenta has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to purchase an additional 360,000 ADSs, which, if exercised, the gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $40 million.
StreetInsider.com

Report on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Thoraso Holding ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S’ shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:
StreetInsider.com

Altria Group (MO) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend; 8.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Altria Group (NYSE: MO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, or $3.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slumped 0.08% to $2,832.14 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.14% to 4,568.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.23% to 34,932.16. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $187.19 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
