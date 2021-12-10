ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why having a routine while WFH is so important

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQ5mU_0dISh8Uk00

We knew it was coming. As soon as the omicron cases started to grow, whispers of working from home began to spread. Now, these rumours have been confirmed with the government recommending that everyone who can should work from home again starting Monday 13 December.

It feels like whiplash, for sure. Just as soon as we’d settled into our new hybrid way of working, which allowed a healthy balance of socialising with colleagues and non-commuting days, we’re back to square one it feels.

While we’re not sure how long this new WFH mandate will last, now that we’ve had a few test runs of the whole home working scenario we should be experts at it, right?

Working from home felt so shiny and new when we were first ordered to do so in the lockdown beginning in March 2020. We bought and assembled our desks and office chairs, curated our backgrounds, and even invested in ring lights for our endless Zoom meetings.

But this time around, there’s a different vibe. We’re exhausted from being told what we can and can’t do. The various storms battering the UK make a lunchtime walk incredibly unappealing and we’re mourning the usual in-office excitement in the build-up to Christmas.

“A lot of people are feeling unsettled about the changes in their work environment, especially as they can be unpredictable,” career coach and consultant, Hannah Salton tells The Independent .

“Humans like routine and predictability, so it’s natural if you’re feeling a little thrown by any changes, especially if you’re also concerned about covid. Try and focus on creating a good routine that works for you. If you miss social contact from the office, suggest a social Zoom lunch with a colleague, or even a virtual glass of wine when you clock off.”

If you’re feeling a bit weary at the thought of working from home full-time again, setting yourself a routine could be a good solution to your woes. Psychologist and Counselling Directory member, Sana Kamran , says a good, consistent routine is “important” for our wellbeing and the only way to achieve this is to take regular breaks between work - so listen to your Fitbit the next time it tells you to get up and have a walk around.

Setting a healthy WFH routine means having a regular bedtime, consistent working hours, and assigning a specific space in the house to work from, which you can keep separate from the living space you relax in.

“Decide what kind of routine you want and write it down,” Salton adds. “It doesn’t need to be strict or complicated – you might want to build in time for a walk or to watch a Christmas film over lunch. Looking after your wellbeing is really important, especially if you don’t enjoy working from home that much.”

The changing directives on whether or not to work from home is affecting our mental health , too. A study released in October from LifeWorks found that 35 per cent of Britons under 40 were experiencing concerns around their mental health in regards to work and 10 per cent say experiences with their colleagues have “not been positive” since the pandemic began.

Paula Allen, global leader and senior vice-president of research and total wellbeing at LifeWorks says younger workers “need more support than can often be provided at home” to do their work. She adds: “Many more are reporting deteriorating workplace relationships which can impact mental health, feelings of isolation and productivity.”

There really is something about the structure of going into the office that can do wonders for our mental health. The simple act of getting dressed for the day, interacting with colleagues and having that stark split between work and home can help us to find balance. Yet, when you’re working from home, Allen says it’s even more important to try and feel as though we have a “healthy balance between those two spheres”.

If you are worried about your mental health now that we’ve been given an indefinite order to work from home again, Kamran suggests leaning into self-care and doing “something nice” for yourself every day.

“Even if it is something small it can still help you stay positive and calm. If things get overwhelming or stressful, communicate them to your employer,” she adds. “An open and honest conversation is important. Employers need to be empathic and understanding during these tough times. Having regular meetings to check in on their staff and their mental health is important because we don’t have that face-to-face interaction anymore, so being explicit about asking or offering support is the way forward.”

Want to read more tips and methods to use while WFH? We’ve detailed them here .

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why self care is so important during the holidays

While this is such a fun time of year, it can also be stressful. Because of that, it is so important to take a breather and focus on some important self-care. Kyle Farr, owner of Detroit Aesthetics Company, joined “Live in the D” host Tati Amare to share some advice on how you can relax and connect with loved ones.
HEALTH
The American Genius

why dressing your best is important even while working from home

There are many often discussed benefits to working from home. If you’re not spending time on a daily commute, that means you have more time to work on personal projects and share with your family and friends. Plus it saves you gas and/or fare money. While it’s tempting to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
987thebull.com

Why This Job Is Important To Me

For those that have listened to this station for a long time, you may have noticed that I was gone for most of the pandemic. When a recession hits (really ANY recession), advertising budgets are usually one of the first things to go for any business. Being in the advertising business, we feel every little bump in the road, and when a society-changing event like COVID-19 happens, media outlets need to make tough decisions. Back in April 2020, I was one of those tough decisions. There was no bad blood; it was a necessary evil to keep the doors open and maintain the jobs of many of my colleagues. I was sad, but I understood.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Wfh#Mental Health#Productivity#Working Hours#Omicron#Counselling Directory
The Independent

Digital detox: Why locking your phone in a box makes for the ultimate mindful retreat

The last time I was required to lock my phone away in a box, I was at school and it was a punishment - not something people paid for the privilege of doing and certainly not something I thought I’d look forward to. But in the right environment, such as a cosy cabin in the Sussex countryside, with a fire crackling away and a snuggly bed overlooking my own bit of land, it was more than doable - even for somebody who takes her phone in the shower with her.
YOGA
The Independent

Coronavirus: How to manage your mental health while working from home

It’s been 21 months since Boris Johnson implemented a nationwide UK lockdown, which saw people confined to their homes.While restrictions have eased since then, the work from home mandate has returned and the rise of omicron cases mean that some people are having to self-isolate, while others continue to struggle with health-related anxiety.During the initial lockdowns, a long period of isolation may well have been a necessary measure to protect public health against Covid-19 but it has been acknowledged that it could also have a detrimental impact on people’s mental health.The World Health Organisation (WHO) last year released a mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
lobbyobserver.org

Opinion: Why the new Alzheimer’s vaccine is so important to my family and others

When it comes to my story and experience with Alzheimer’s it is deeply personal. My great-grandmother and grandmother on my mom’s side, both experienced the disease and eventually passed away from it. I was not able to fully interact with my grandmother due to her living in Nevada in a home that specialized in caring for people with Alzheimer’s. Her mind and thoughts went fast and due to her passing being when I was in sixth grade, I do not remember much about her or have memories with her other than visiting her in the home she was in.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
TheConversationAU

Doctors are trained to be kind and empathetic – but a 'hidden curriculum' makes them forget on the job

Health-care professionals are often idealised, especially in recent times, as heroes. But meeting a physician can be an underwhelming experience. Patients and families can find themselves on the receiving end of curt communications or seemingly uncaring attitudes. This is understandably disappointing. A worried, scared patient looks to the doctor not just as the person who will take the lead of the situation, but as someone who can understand their feelings and emotions. The good news is doctors are trained to provide care and empathy. The bad news is the training doesn’t always make a difference in the long...
HEALTH
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
spring.org.uk

The Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure just three hours after consuming it. Montmorency cherry juice can lower blood pressure by a similar amount to medication, research finds. The study examined the effects of Montmorency tart cherry juice on vascular function in hypertensive men. These participants consumed 60 ml of Montmorency tart...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Doctors Warn

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

380K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy