FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for 16-, 17-year-olds

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. | Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds, giving those teens access to the shots as the Omicron variant spreads worldwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its recommendations hours later to include that age group, allowing those teens to get booster shots as schools near winter break.

"Although we don’t have all the answers on the Omicron variant, initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The decision comes just over a week after the companies first sought the expansion of their emergency use authorization for the vaccine as a booster. Eligible teens will be able to get the shot once they are at least six months past their second dose.

“While new variants, including Omicron, emerge across the globe, we believe that the best way to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and any future variants is getting all eligible people fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster dose as recommended," Pfizer Chair and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

“Vaccination and getting a booster when eligible, along with other preventive measures like masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective methods for fighting Covid-19,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

Shifting guidance on boosters: The CDC strengthened its booster recommendations last week to include all adults as more Omicron cases were detected across the globe. Allowing the Pfizer shot to boost 16- and 17-year-olds may increase their protection from infection as winter weather forces most Americans indoors, where the coronavirus spreads more easily.

Concerns about exposing otherwise healthy, young people to myocarditis, an inflammatory heart condition and rare side effect of the messenger RNA vaccines like Pfizer's, convinced independent advisers to the FDA and the CDC to limit their earliest booster recommendations to the oldest and sickest Americans. Teens and adults under 30, particularly males, are most at risk of developing the condition, and advisers were wary of allowing additional doses for them with scant safety data.

But Omicron's arrival has spurred some previous skeptics to embrace broad boosting as a strategy to protect as many Americans as will get them from Covid, or at least from its worst effects. And federal health officials have long since overruled their advisers on boosters, moving to make them available to as many people as possible.

And new data from Israel published this week showed that a Pfizer booster increased immunity among citizens 16 and older, suggesting at least a short-term benefit to widespread boosting of a population. While that study specifically focused on the Delta variant, Pfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday that preliminary lab studies indicate a third shot bolsters antibodies enough to fight the Omicron variant.

What’s next: The CDC's external advisers are not expected to meet to develop new clinical recommendations for teen boosters, according to a readout of an agency call with states obtained by POLITICO.

Erin Banco contributed to this report.