Highest-paying jobs in Reno
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons
Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Reno, NV, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Reno, the annual mean wage is $52,750 or 9.5% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $219,040. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
EU2017EE // Flickr
#50. Information security analysts
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $91,690
- #134 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $113,270
- Employment: 157,220
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#49. Architects, except landscape and naval
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $92,630
- #47 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,900
- Employment: 100,400
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
--- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#48. Training and development managers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $94,120
- #115 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $128,800
- Employment: 35,830
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
Csomos Attila // Shutterstock
#47. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $94,590
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $103,550
- Employment: 23,620
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
--- Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
--- Midland, TX ($156,270)
Pixabay
#46. Gambling managers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $94,960
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,190
- Employment: 3,660
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($106,830)
--- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($104,140)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,210)
Canva
#45. Dental hygienists
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $96,110
- #30 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,360
- Employment: 207,190
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)
Canva
#44. Civil engineers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $97,040
- #59 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 540
National
- Annual mean salary: $95,490
- Employment: 304,310
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
Canva
#43. Computer systems analysts
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $97,110
- #79 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $102,210
- Employment: 505,150
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
--- Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#42. Industrial engineers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $98,600
- #74 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 590
National
- Annual mean salary: $95,200
- Employment: 293,950
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
--- Midland, TX ($129,440)
--- Billings, MT ($126,170)
Canva
#41. Mechanical engineers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $98,640
- #58 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $97,000
- Employment: 278,240
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
--- Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
USACE NY // Flickr
#40. Construction managers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $98,850
- #171 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 890
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,210
- Employment: 284,750
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
--- Napa, CA ($145,430)
Canva
#39. Electrical engineers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $99,530
- #153 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $107,890
- Employment: 186,020
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
Knight Foundation // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Urban and regional planners
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $100,600
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,310
- Employment: 38,940
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boulder, CO ($119,680)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#37. Software developers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $101,300
- #156 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 970
National
- Annual mean salary: $120,990
- Employment: 1,364,180
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock
#36. Physical therapists
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $102,170
- #22 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,920
- Employment: 225,350
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)
--- Midland, TX ($116,880)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#35. Purchasing managers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $102,250
- #182 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $134,590
- Employment: 69,310
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
Austin Community College // Flickr
#34. Veterinarians
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $102,520
- #166 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $109,920
- Employment: 77,260
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)
VH-studio // Shutterstock
#33. School psychologists
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $103,220
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $82,770
- Employment: 57,110
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boulder, CO ($116,280)
--- El Centro, CA ($116,010)
--- Fresno, CA ($115,360)
Stock Rocket // Shutterstock
#32. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $103,430
- #66 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 490
National
- Annual mean salary: $102,750
- Employment: 266,160
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
--- Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
Pixabay
#31. General and operations managers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $104,860
- #163 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,600
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,250
- Employment: 2,984,920
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
--- Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
Fae // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Psychology teachers, postsecondary
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $105,490
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $88,390
- Employment: 36,060
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)
--- Iowa City, IA ($131,770)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)
ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock
#29. Occupational therapists
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $105,510
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,470
- Employment: 127,830
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#28. Industrial production managers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $107,290
- #242 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520
National
- Annual mean salary: $117,780
- Employment: 192,270
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
BDUK fibre // flickr
#27. Electronics engineers, except computer
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $108,230
- #60 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,490
- Employment: 107,170
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
--- Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock
#26. Business teachers, postsecondary
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $109,010
- #45 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,720
- Employment: 79,640
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#25. Public relations managers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $112,360
- #91 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $138,000
- Employment: 59,850
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
--- Boulder, CO ($174,250)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#24. Marketing managers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $112,430
- #246 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 420
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,440
- Employment: 278,690
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
Canva
#23. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $112,490
- #51 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $98,760
- Employment: 128,230
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
Canva
#22. Sales managers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $112,590
- #273 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 820
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,390
- Employment: 453,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)
IBM Research // Flickr
#21. Computer network architects
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $113,320
- #62 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $120,650
- Employment: 168,830
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
--- Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Personal financial advisors
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $113,460
- #127 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 340
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,960
- Employment: 263,030
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
--- East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
KSai23 // Shutterstock
#19. Chiropractors
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $114,560
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,240
- Employment: 35,810
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($140,450)
--- Reno, NV ($114,560)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,420)
Canva
#18. Financial managers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $115,970
- #307 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,260
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,460
- Employment: 681,070
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#17. Education administrators, postsecondary
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $116,590
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $111,260
- Employment: 155,990
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
--- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
--- Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
U.S. Geological Survey // Flickr
#16. Hydrologists
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $116,820
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,780
- Employment: 6,390
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)
NTNU // Flickr
#15. Natural sciences managers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $116,880
- #104 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $156,110
- Employment: 74,760
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
Canva
#14. Environmental engineers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $118,240
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $100,220
- Employment: 42,660
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
--- Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#13. Medical and health services managers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $119,670
- #91 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 540
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,840
- Employment: 436,770
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#12. Optometrists
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $120,010
- #104 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,440
- Employment: 38,720
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)
Canva
#11. Dentists, general
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $121,620
- #309 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $167,160
- Employment: 108,680
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Manchester, NH ($276,510)
--- Salinas, CA ($234,410)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
Canva
#10. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $123,180
- #7 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $100,450
- Employment: 7,370
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boulder, CO ($152,290)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)
--- Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)
Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Physician assistants
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $123,290
- #94 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,460
- Employment: 132,940
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
--- Panama City, FL ($165,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#8. Pharmacists
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $126,120
- #118 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,690
- Employment: 312,550
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Computer and information systems managers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $127,910
- #220 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 340
National
- Annual mean salary: $162,930
- Employment: 485,190
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. Nurse practitioners
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $130,040
- #40 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $118,040
- Employment: 234,690
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
--- Napa, CA ($184,700)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Lawyers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $137,050
- #62 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 750
National
- Annual mean salary: $148,030
- Employment: 681,010
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
Pixabay
#4. Architectural and engineering managers
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $151,160
- #88 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $158,970
- Employment: 187,100
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
Canva
#3. Pediatricians, general
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $175,530
- #71 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $198,420
- Employment: 33,620
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)
Canva
#2. Family medicine physicians
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $213,150
- #199 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $235,930
- Employment: 102,930
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Coeur d'Alene, ID ($336,820)
--- Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
--- Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#1. Chief executives
Reno, NV
- Annual mean salary: $219,040
- #98 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $213,020
- Employment: 200,480
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
