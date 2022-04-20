Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

Highest-paying jobs in Reno

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Reno, NV, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Reno, the annual mean wage is $52,750 or 9.5% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $219,040. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

EU2017EE // Flickr

#50. Information security analysts

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $91,690

- #134 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $113,270

- Employment: 157,220

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#49. Architects, except landscape and naval

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $92,630

- #47 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $91,900

- Employment: 100,400

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

--- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#48. Training and development managers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $94,120

- #115 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $128,800

- Employment: 35,830

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

Csomos Attila // Shutterstock

#47. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $94,590

- #35 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $103,550

- Employment: 23,620

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

--- Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

--- Midland, TX ($156,270)

Pixabay

#46. Gambling managers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $94,960

- #9 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $89,190

- Employment: 3,660

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($106,830)

--- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($104,140)

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,210)

Canva

#45. Dental hygienists

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $96,110

- #30 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 480



National

- Annual mean salary: $81,360

- Employment: 207,190

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

Canva

#44. Civil engineers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $97,040

- #59 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 540



National

- Annual mean salary: $95,490

- Employment: 304,310

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

Canva

#43. Computer systems analysts

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $97,110

- #79 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 240



National

- Annual mean salary: $102,210

- Employment: 505,150

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

--- Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#42. Industrial engineers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $98,600

- #74 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 590



National

- Annual mean salary: $95,200

- Employment: 293,950

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

--- Midland, TX ($129,440)

--- Billings, MT ($126,170)

Canva

#41. Mechanical engineers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $98,640

- #58 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 380



National

- Annual mean salary: $97,000

- Employment: 278,240

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

--- Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

USACE NY // Flickr

#40. Construction managers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $98,850

- #171 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 890



National

- Annual mean salary: $108,210

- Employment: 284,750

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

--- Napa, CA ($145,430)

Canva

#39. Electrical engineers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $99,530

- #153 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170



National

- Annual mean salary: $107,890

- Employment: 186,020

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

Knight Foundation // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Urban and regional planners

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $100,600

- #9 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $81,310

- Employment: 38,940

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Boulder, CO ($119,680)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#37. Software developers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $101,300

- #156 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 970



National

- Annual mean salary: $120,990

- Employment: 1,364,180

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#36. Physical therapists

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $102,170

- #22 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 270



National

- Annual mean salary: $92,920

- Employment: 225,350

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

--- Midland, TX ($116,880)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#35. Purchasing managers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $102,250

- #182 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $134,590

- Employment: 69,310

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

Austin Community College // Flickr

#34. Veterinarians

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $102,520

- #166 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $109,920

- Employment: 77,260

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

VH-studio // Shutterstock

#33. School psychologists

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $103,220

- #13 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $82,770

- Employment: 57,110

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Boulder, CO ($116,280)

--- El Centro, CA ($116,010)

--- Fresno, CA ($115,360)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#32. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $103,430

- #66 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 490



National

- Annual mean salary: $102,750

- Employment: 266,160

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

--- Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

Pixabay

#31. General and operations managers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $104,860

- #163 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 5,600



National

- Annual mean salary: $115,250

- Employment: 2,984,920

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

--- Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

Fae // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $105,490

- #13 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $88,390

- Employment: 36,060

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)

--- Iowa City, IA ($131,770)

--- Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)

ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

#29. Occupational therapists

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $105,510

- #12 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $89,470

- Employment: 127,830

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#28. Industrial production managers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $107,290

- #242 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 520



National

- Annual mean salary: $117,780

- Employment: 192,270

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

BDUK fibre // flickr

#27. Electronics engineers, except computer

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $108,230

- #60 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $115,490

- Employment: 107,170

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

--- Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#26. Business teachers, postsecondary

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $109,010

- #45 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $105,720

- Employment: 79,640

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

--- Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#25. Public relations managers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $112,360

- #91 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $138,000

- Employment: 59,850

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

--- Boulder, CO ($174,250)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#24. Marketing managers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $112,430

- #246 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 420



National

- Annual mean salary: $153,440

- Employment: 278,690

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

Canva

#23. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $112,490

- #51 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 200



National

- Annual mean salary: $98,760

- Employment: 128,230

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

Canva

#22. Sales managers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $112,590

- #273 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 820



National

- Annual mean salary: $142,390

- Employment: 453,800

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)

IBM Research // Flickr

#21. Computer network architects

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $113,320

- #62 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $120,650

- Employment: 168,830

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

--- Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Personal financial advisors

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $113,460

- #127 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 340



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,960

- Employment: 263,030

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

--- East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

KSai23 // Shutterstock

#19. Chiropractors

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $114,560

- #2 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $81,240

- Employment: 35,810

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($140,450)

--- Reno, NV ($114,560)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,420)

Canva

#18. Financial managers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $115,970

- #307 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,260



National

- Annual mean salary: $153,460

- Employment: 681,070

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#17. Education administrators, postsecondary

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $116,590

- #65 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 230



National

- Annual mean salary: $111,260

- Employment: 155,990

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

--- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

--- Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

U.S. Geological Survey // Flickr

#16. Hydrologists

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $116,820

- #5 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $94,780

- Employment: 6,390

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)

NTNU // Flickr

#15. Natural sciences managers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $116,880

- #104 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $156,110

- Employment: 74,760

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

Canva

#14. Environmental engineers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $118,240

- #12 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $100,220

- Employment: 42,660

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

--- Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#13. Medical and health services managers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $119,670

- #91 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 540



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,840

- Employment: 436,770

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#12. Optometrists

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $120,010

- #104 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $125,440

- Employment: 38,720

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

Canva

#11. Dentists, general

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $121,620

- #309 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 240



National

- Annual mean salary: $167,160

- Employment: 108,680

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Manchester, NH ($276,510)

--- Salinas, CA ($234,410)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

Canva

#10. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $123,180

- #7 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $100,450

- Employment: 7,370

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Boulder, CO ($152,290)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)

--- Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Physician assistants

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $123,290

- #94 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,460

- Employment: 132,940

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

--- Panama City, FL ($165,000)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#8. Pharmacists

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $126,120

- #118 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 480



National

- Annual mean salary: $125,690

- Employment: 312,550

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Computer and information systems managers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $127,910

- #220 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 340



National

- Annual mean salary: $162,930

- Employment: 485,190

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Nurse practitioners

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $130,040

- #40 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 380



National

- Annual mean salary: $118,040

- Employment: 234,690

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

--- Napa, CA ($184,700)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lawyers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $137,050

- #62 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 750



National

- Annual mean salary: $148,030

- Employment: 681,010

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

Pixabay

#4. Architectural and engineering managers

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $151,160

- #88 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 140



National

- Annual mean salary: $158,970

- Employment: 187,100

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

Canva

#3. Pediatricians, general

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $175,530

- #71 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $198,420

- Employment: 33,620

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

Canva

#2. Family medicine physicians

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $213,150

- #199 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $235,930

- Employment: 102,930

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Coeur d'Alene, ID ($336,820)

--- Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

--- Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#1. Chief executives

Reno, NV

- Annual mean salary: $219,040

- #98 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 240



National

- Annual mean salary: $213,020

- Employment: 200,480

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

