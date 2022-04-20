ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-paying jobs in Raleigh

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Canva

Highest-paying jobs in Raleigh

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Raleigh, NC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Raleigh, the annual mean wage is $58,550 or 0.5% higher than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $333,520. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#50. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $108,110
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,850

National
- Annual mean salary: $92,320
- Employment: 243,920
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#49. Database architects

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $108,280
- #70 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330

National
- Annual mean salary: $121,840
- Employment: 50,440
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#48. Education administrators, postsecondary

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $108,830
- #92 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 560

National
- Annual mean salary: $111,260
- Employment: 155,990
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
--- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
--- Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#47. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $108,900
- #41 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,030

National
- Annual mean salary: $102,750
- Employment: 266,160
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
--- Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Personal financial advisors

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $109,030
- #154 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,870

National
- Annual mean salary: $119,960
- Employment: 263,030
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
--- East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

Budimir Jevtic // Shutterstock

#45. Soil and plant scientists

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $109,320
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 710

National
- Annual mean salary: $76,290
- Employment: 15,610
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)
--- Raleigh, NC ($109,320)

THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock

#44. Financial risk specialists

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $109,970
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320

National
- Annual mean salary: $110,610
- Employment: 54,320
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $110,030
- #50 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380

National
- Annual mean salary: $105,580
- Employment: 144,640
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#42. Facilities managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $110,860
- #33 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 390

National
- Annual mean salary: $101,970
- Employment: 101,230
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
--- Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

Canva

#41. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $111,530
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310

National
- Annual mean salary: $133,310
- Employment: 191,830
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
--- Jackson, MS ($202,690)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#40. Public relations managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $112,210
- #94 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240

National
- Annual mean salary: $138,000
- Employment: 59,850
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
--- Boulder, CO ($174,250)

EU2017EE // Flickr

#39. Information security analysts

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $112,710
- #20 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 780

National
- Annual mean salary: $113,270
- Employment: 157,220
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

Austin Community College // Flickr

#38. Veterinarians

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $113,210
- #82 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 560

National
- Annual mean salary: $109,920
- Employment: 77,260
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

IBM Research // Flickr

#37. Computer network architects

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $115,190
- #47 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,300

National
- Annual mean salary: $120,650
- Employment: 168,830
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
--- Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#36. Data scientists

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $115,380
- #17 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $108,660
- Employment: 105,980
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#35. Administrative services managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $117,010
- #45 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 730

National
- Annual mean salary: $113,030
- Employment: 224,620
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#34. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $117,300
- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 410

National
- Annual mean salary: $115,590
- Employment: 35,440
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)

USACE NY // Flickr

#33. Construction managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $117,660
- #26 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,540

National
- Annual mean salary: $108,210
- Employment: 284,750
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
--- Napa, CA ($145,430)

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Physician assistants

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $117,920
- #139 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 830

National
- Annual mean salary: $119,460
- Employment: 132,940
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
--- Panama City, FL ($165,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. Nurse practitioners

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $118,410
- #101 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 650

National
- Annual mean salary: $118,040
- Employment: 234,690
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
--- Napa, CA ($184,700)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#30. Computer and information research scientists

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $119,840
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $142,650
- Employment: 30,840
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#29. Industrial production managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $121,000
- #82 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 630

National
- Annual mean salary: $117,780
- Employment: 192,270
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#28. Software developers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $121,400
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 13,110

National
- Annual mean salary: $120,990
- Employment: 1,364,180
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

National Eye Institute // Flickr

#27. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $121,710
- #17 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 640

National
- Annual mean salary: $104,050
- Employment: 108,550
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)
--- Columbia, SC ($155,570)
--- Danbury, CT ($151,970)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#26. Commercial pilots

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $121,720
- #34 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $115,080
- Employment: 42,770
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)

Canva

#25. Statisticians

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $122,000
- #4 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 420

National
- Annual mean salary: $99,450
- Employment: 31,370
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#24. Computer hardware engineers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $122,550
- #32 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 450

National
- Annual mean salary: $136,230
- Employment: 73,750
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Medical and health services managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $125,510
- #58 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,420

National
- Annual mean salary: $119,840
- Employment: 436,770
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

Pixabay

#22. General and operations managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $126,970
- #32 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 12,780

National
- Annual mean salary: $115,250
- Employment: 2,984,920
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
--- Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#21. Purchasing managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $127,560
- #76 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300

National
- Annual mean salary: $134,590
- Employment: 69,310
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#20. Pharmacists

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $128,390
- #89 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,370

National
- Annual mean salary: $125,690
- Employment: 312,550
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

Pixabay

#19. Compensation and benefits managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $128,580
- #41 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100

National
- Annual mean salary: $139,470
- Employment: 15,330
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lawyers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $129,430
- #97 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,470

National
- Annual mean salary: $148,030
- Employment: 681,010
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#17. Training and development managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $129,680
- #30 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330

National
- Annual mean salary: $128,800
- Employment: 35,830
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#16. Sales engineers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $131,140
- #17 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380

National
- Annual mean salary: $118,630
- Employment: 59,550
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#15. Optometrists

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $136,610
- #30 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180

National
- Annual mean salary: $125,440
- Employment: 38,720
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#14. Human resources managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $136,990
- #46 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 850

National
- Annual mean salary: $136,590
- Employment: 166,530
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

Canva

#13. Sales managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $145,910
- #34 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,430

National
- Annual mean salary: $142,390
- Employment: 453,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)

Pixabay

#12. Architectural and engineering managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $147,100
- #113 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,090

National
- Annual mean salary: $158,970
- Employment: 187,100
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#11. Marketing managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $147,550
- #49 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,970

National
- Annual mean salary: $153,440
- Employment: 278,690
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

Canva

#10. Financial managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $154,130
- #37 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,310

National
- Annual mean salary: $153,460
- Employment: 681,070
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Computer and information systems managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $155,220
- #43 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,580

National
- Annual mean salary: $162,930
- Employment: 485,190
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

NTNU // Flickr

#8. Natural sciences managers

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $160,470
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 900

National
- Annual mean salary: $156,110
- Employment: 74,760
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

Canva

#7. Dentists, general

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $186,360
- #68 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 580

National
- Annual mean salary: $167,160
- Employment: 108,680
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Manchester, NH ($276,510)
--- Salinas, CA ($234,410)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

Canva

#6. Nurse anesthetists

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $211,550
- #32 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140

National
- Annual mean salary: $202,470
- Employment: 43,950
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Springfield, IL ($298,890)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

#5. Pediatricians, general

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $214,690
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250

National
- Annual mean salary: $198,420
- Employment: 33,620
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#4. Psychiatrists

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $240,840
- #57 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $249,760
- Employment: 25,520
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)
--- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#3. Chief executives

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $256,640
- #25 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330

National
- Annual mean salary: $213,020
- Employment: 200,480
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

Canva

#2. Family medicine physicians

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $265,610
- #71 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160

National
- Annual mean salary: $235,930
- Employment: 102,930
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Coeur d'Alene, ID ($336,820)
--- Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
--- Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

Canva

#1. General internal medicine physicians

Raleigh, NC
- Annual mean salary: $333,520
- #4 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $242,190
- Employment: 58,260
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Rockford, IL ($359,200)
--- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)
--- Sumter, SC ($334,810)

