Highest-paying jobs in Raleigh

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Raleigh, NC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Raleigh, the annual mean wage is $58,550 or 0.5% higher than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $333,520. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#50. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $108,110

- #11 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,850



National

- Annual mean salary: $92,320

- Employment: 243,920

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#49. Database architects

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $108,280

- #70 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 330



National

- Annual mean salary: $121,840

- Employment: 50,440

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#48. Education administrators, postsecondary

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $108,830

- #92 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 560



National

- Annual mean salary: $111,260

- Employment: 155,990

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

--- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

--- Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#47. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $108,900

- #41 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,030



National

- Annual mean salary: $102,750

- Employment: 266,160

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

--- Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Personal financial advisors

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $109,030

- #154 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,870



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,960

- Employment: 263,030

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

--- East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

Budimir Jevtic // Shutterstock

#45. Soil and plant scientists

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $109,320

- #3 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 710



National

- Annual mean salary: $76,290

- Employment: 15,610

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)

--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)

--- Raleigh, NC ($109,320)

THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock

#44. Financial risk specialists

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $109,970

- #19 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 320



National

- Annual mean salary: $110,610

- Employment: 54,320

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $110,030

- #50 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 380



National

- Annual mean salary: $105,580

- Employment: 144,640

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#42. Facilities managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $110,860

- #33 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 390



National

- Annual mean salary: $101,970

- Employment: 101,230

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

--- Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

Canva

#41. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $111,530

- #65 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 310



National

- Annual mean salary: $133,310

- Employment: 191,830

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

--- Jackson, MS ($202,690)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#40. Public relations managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $112,210

- #94 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 240



National

- Annual mean salary: $138,000

- Employment: 59,850

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

--- Boulder, CO ($174,250)

EU2017EE // Flickr

#39. Information security analysts

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $112,710

- #20 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 780



National

- Annual mean salary: $113,270

- Employment: 157,220

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

Austin Community College // Flickr

#38. Veterinarians

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $113,210

- #82 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 560



National

- Annual mean salary: $109,920

- Employment: 77,260

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

IBM Research // Flickr

#37. Computer network architects

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $115,190

- #47 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,300



National

- Annual mean salary: $120,650

- Employment: 168,830

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

--- Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#36. Data scientists

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $115,380

- #17 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $108,660

- Employment: 105,980

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#35. Administrative services managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $117,010

- #45 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 730



National

- Annual mean salary: $113,030

- Employment: 224,620

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#34. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $117,300

- #21 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 410



National

- Annual mean salary: $115,590

- Employment: 35,440

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)

USACE NY // Flickr

#33. Construction managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $117,660

- #26 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,540



National

- Annual mean salary: $108,210

- Employment: 284,750

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

--- Napa, CA ($145,430)

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Physician assistants

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $117,920

- #139 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 830



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,460

- Employment: 132,940

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

--- Panama City, FL ($165,000)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. Nurse practitioners

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $118,410

- #101 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 650



National

- Annual mean salary: $118,040

- Employment: 234,690

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

--- Napa, CA ($184,700)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#30. Computer and information research scientists

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $119,840

- #35 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $142,650

- Employment: 30,840

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#29. Industrial production managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $121,000

- #82 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 630



National

- Annual mean salary: $117,780

- Employment: 192,270

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#28. Software developers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $121,400

- #23 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 13,110



National

- Annual mean salary: $120,990

- Employment: 1,364,180

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

National Eye Institute // Flickr

#27. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $121,710

- #17 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 640



National

- Annual mean salary: $104,050

- Employment: 108,550

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)

--- Columbia, SC ($155,570)

--- Danbury, CT ($151,970)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#26. Commercial pilots

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $121,720

- #34 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $115,080

- Employment: 42,770

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)

Canva

#25. Statisticians

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $122,000

- #4 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 420



National

- Annual mean salary: $99,450

- Employment: 31,370

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#24. Computer hardware engineers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $122,550

- #32 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 450



National

- Annual mean salary: $136,230

- Employment: 73,750

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Medical and health services managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $125,510

- #58 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,420



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,840

- Employment: 436,770

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

Pixabay

#22. General and operations managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $126,970

- #32 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 12,780



National

- Annual mean salary: $115,250

- Employment: 2,984,920

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

--- Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#21. Purchasing managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $127,560

- #76 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 300



National

- Annual mean salary: $134,590

- Employment: 69,310

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#20. Pharmacists

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $128,390

- #89 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,370



National

- Annual mean salary: $125,690

- Employment: 312,550

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

Pixabay

#19. Compensation and benefits managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $128,580

- #41 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $139,470

- Employment: 15,330

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lawyers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $129,430

- #97 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,470



National

- Annual mean salary: $148,030

- Employment: 681,010

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#17. Training and development managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $129,680

- #30 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 330



National

- Annual mean salary: $128,800

- Employment: 35,830

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#16. Sales engineers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $131,140

- #17 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 380



National

- Annual mean salary: $118,630

- Employment: 59,550

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)

--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#15. Optometrists

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $136,610

- #30 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180



National

- Annual mean salary: $125,440

- Employment: 38,720

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#14. Human resources managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $136,990

- #46 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 850



National

- Annual mean salary: $136,590

- Employment: 166,530

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

Canva

#13. Sales managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $145,910

- #34 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,430



National

- Annual mean salary: $142,390

- Employment: 453,800

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)

Pixabay

#12. Architectural and engineering managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $147,100

- #113 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,090



National

- Annual mean salary: $158,970

- Employment: 187,100

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#11. Marketing managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $147,550

- #49 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,970



National

- Annual mean salary: $153,440

- Employment: 278,690

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

Canva

#10. Financial managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $154,130

- #37 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,310



National

- Annual mean salary: $153,460

- Employment: 681,070

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Computer and information systems managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $155,220

- #43 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,580



National

- Annual mean salary: $162,930

- Employment: 485,190

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

NTNU // Flickr

#8. Natural sciences managers

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $160,470

- #23 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 900



National

- Annual mean salary: $156,110

- Employment: 74,760

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

Canva

#7. Dentists, general

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $186,360

- #68 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 580



National

- Annual mean salary: $167,160

- Employment: 108,680

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Manchester, NH ($276,510)

--- Salinas, CA ($234,410)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

Canva

#6. Nurse anesthetists

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $211,550

- #32 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 140



National

- Annual mean salary: $202,470

- Employment: 43,950

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Springfield, IL ($298,890)

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

--- Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

Canva

#5. Pediatricians, general

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $214,690

- #35 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 250



National

- Annual mean salary: $198,420

- Employment: 33,620

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#4. Psychiatrists

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $240,840

- #57 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $249,760

- Employment: 25,520

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)

--- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#3. Chief executives

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $256,640

- #25 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 330



National

- Annual mean salary: $213,020

- Employment: 200,480

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

Canva

#2. Family medicine physicians

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $265,610

- #71 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 160



National

- Annual mean salary: $235,930

- Employment: 102,930

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Coeur d'Alene, ID ($336,820)

--- Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

--- Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

Canva

#1. General internal medicine physicians

Raleigh, NC

- Annual mean salary: $333,520

- #4 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $242,190

- Employment: 58,260

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Rockford, IL ($359,200)

--- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)

--- Sumter, SC ($334,810)

