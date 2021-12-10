ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Neil Young rebuilds a Rockies barn and reunites Crazy Horse

By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1UEk_0dINkkrJ00

A horse needs a barn.

Neil Young didn’t rebuild a log barn from the 1850s that was falling into the ground in the Colorado Rockies just so he could make an album in it with Crazy Horse, his frequent collaborators for more than 50 years, but that was a big part of the inspiration.

“We got some people to restore it back to the original greatness, with ponderosa pines, it’s just beautiful, just a beautiful building,” Young told The Associated Press via Zoom from the property there that he shares with wife Daryl Hannah. “I felt like it was going to be a great place to make music.”

The space was so significant to the process that “Barn” became the name of both the album and a companion documentary, directed by Hannah, being released Friday.

It was also an ideal spot for Young to cautiously reunite with drummer Ralph Molina, bassist Billy Talbot and multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren.

“It’s remote,” Young said. “With the pandemic and everything we felt like we could get everybody there safely and have everybody vaccinated and pure.”

Crazy Horse has always taken Young, now 76, to remote places musically too. He says they still provide the same “cosmic vibe” they did on 1969's “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere,” 1975's “Zuma,” 1979's “Rust Never Sleeps” and 1990's “Ragged Glory.”

“It’s just a place where we get to that I don’t get with anybody else, with Crazy Horse’s ability to jam and the ability to carry on and keep going with not a care in the world,” Young said. “They are as happy to play a song for 20 minutes as they are for three minutes.”

A “barn” is normally musicians’ shorthand for a cold, cavernous room. But this one brought only audial warmth.

“It sounds like God because there’s no square to it, it has no standing waves, because it’s all the insides of these big logs one on top of another,” Young said. “It’s a bunch of round surfaces. From an acoustic standpoint, it’s flawless.”

They built a stage inside and played in their live-and-loose style to a recording truck known as Le Mobile, where engineer Guy Charbonneau and producer Niko Bolas sat parked outside.

“It had just been converted to digital. We took all the digital stuff out and put the analog back in," he said with a smile.

Beyond barn-raising, Young stayed busy during the coronavirus pandemic, writing all nine songs for the album and assembling the next wave of recordings for release through his archives website.

“There were no distractions," he said. "And we didn’t have any superfluous jobs to do, none of the trappings of keeping everything going and keeping touring, all that all went away. It was fine with me. I have so much to do.”

Volume three of the career-spanning archives, covering a period in the mid-1970s, was collected with an assist from fans who write in with their memories of his music, at times pointing him to things he didn't remember existed.

“It’s really a beautiful piece of work, all of the songs that made me feel so good to hear, and things that I’ve never heard in my life that we’ve uncovered,” Young said. “There’s a Crazy Horse record, a live Crazy Horse performance that opens up volume three, which I think is the best thing ever recorded with Crazy Horse.”

Hannah's film patiently lets the album process play out, with slow gazes of the barn at sunset, a pair of dogs lazing outside, and long shots of the band's jams unfolding.

“I’m very lucky," Young said of Hannah. "She’s the other side of everything. We create it and turn around and we see what she saw when we were creating.”

The album has songs celebrating love, memory, and old friends, but it's darkened by the state of a world that stokes Young's sadness and anger.

The pandemic feels present on the long signature song, “Welcome Back.”

“For the world has closed us in but we must allow for changes to be made,” Young sings. “Welcome back, welcome back, it’s not the same. The shade is just you blinking.”

His anger over lethargic global action on climate change is felt on “Human Race,” in which he sings of “children of the fires and floods today’s people have left behind.”

“It pisses me off that we’re not doing as much and that we’re so distracted,” he said. “We’re losing track of what we’re supposed to be doing. I guess, you know, the Earth is challenged if we want to have a place for our children, for our grandchildren, we better get our stuff together.”

He sighed and said "the best thing I can do is create art or music or something that gives people a place to go.”

———

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL News

Review: Neil Young's full moon fever shines in 'Barn'

“Barn,” Neil Young & Crazy Horse (Reprise Records) Ever wonder what Neil Young and his longtime bandmates Crazy Horse would sound like in a restored 19th century barn out in the middle of nowhere under a full moon?. Wait no longer, “Barn” is here. And for a...
MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Neil Young and Crazy Horse release songs from a barn, and Snoop Dogg curates West Coast rap royalty

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, “Barn” (Reprise) In February, we highlighted Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s “Way Down in the Rust Bucket,” a live album recorded at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz in 1990. Then in September, it was Young’s “Carnegie Hall 1970” release that marked the first in the “Neil Young Official Bootleg Series” of unearthed live recordings. So you can color me surprised that the next release from Young isn’t from the back catalog at all — it’s actually all-new material with Crazy Horse.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
antiMUSIC

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Stream 'Welcome Back' Video

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse are streaming a brand new music video for "Welcome Back", which is a new track from their forthcoming album, "Barn." Due December 10, the follow-up to the group's 2019 album, "Colorado", was recorded in the Rockies this past June with the Le Mobile Recording Studio.
MUSIC
KVCR NEWS

Neil Young breaks down 'Barn,' track-by-track

Neil Young has never been, shall we say, neat and tidy. He may be a perfectionist, but the perfection he's after isn't in the realm of straight lines and clean takes. Young has always sought to perfectly capture a moment in time; a sound, a feeling. With his new album, Barn, he's captured all of that, plus one: a place. But who better to explain than Neil himself — who joins to take us through Barn track by track.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Hannah
Person
Nils Lofgren
Person
Neil Young
Person
Billy Talbot
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Neil Young made 'Barn,' his new album, in a barn

There was a full moon the night before. Neil Young, always attuned to the lunar calendar, headed with his dogs to the barn to meet with his bandmates that summer day. As he walked, framed by the Rockies, a new idea for a song popped into his head. "I stopped...
MUSIC
Eagle 102.3

Neil Young ‘Already Planning’ Follow-Up to New LP ‘Barn’

Neil Young said he's preparing to record a new album "pretty soon," even though Barn, his latest LP with Crazy Horse, was just released on Dec. 10. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the legendary rocker was asked what drives him to keep making new material when many of his peers have stopped.
MUSIC
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Fleet Foxes, Jeff Tweedy & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Fleet Foxes, Jeff Tweedy, Nicole Atkins and Jeff Parker. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crazy Horse#Colorado Rockies#The Associated Press
societyofrock.com

Neil Young On A Roll With “Barn” Album Follow Up Announcement

Neil Young keeps on surprising us with records after records. Just this 10th of December, Young released the album Barn. Together with Crazy Horse, they’ve made 10 tracks on that album. And now, Young says he’s already preparing for another album. During an interview with the Rolling Stone,...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Neil Young Is Already Working on Next Project as New Album ‘Barn’ Releases

Despite releasing a new album with Crazy Horse on December 10, Neil Young is ready to release another project “pretty soon.”. While he released Barn just a couple of days ago, Young is ready to put out another album. If this was any other artist that might sound a little wilder. However, Young has released multiple albums in the same year on many occasions.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

This Week’s New Releases: Alicia Keys, Green Day, And Neil Young and Crazy Horse

This will be our last new releases blog post of the year, so it’s a twofer, including this week and next’s new records. Today we’ve got new music from Alicia Keys, who has dropped two versions of her new record; ‘Originals’ and ‘Unlocked’. Green Day have released a live LP that brings together the band’s sessions recorded for the BBC between 1994 and 2001, and Neil Young and Crazy Horse have put out their long awaited new album ‘Barn’.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Monkees’ Manager on Michael Nesmith’s Final Months: ‘He Died Knowing They Were Beloved — He Finally Got It’

In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
MUSIC
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
wcsx.com

Ted Nugent Slams Gene Simmons Over His Vaccine Stance

Gene Simmons has been very open on his feelings about anti-vaxxers and even said at one point he wasn't 'worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies.' Also very open about his stance on COVID-19 vaccines is Ted Nugent, who had a lot to say in a recent interview regarding Simmons.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

476K+
Followers
121K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy