Best GolfBuddy Rangefinders 2022

Best GolfBuddy Rangefinders

GolfBuddy has fast become one of the top brands to look at when trying to find the best golf GPS devices. In this piece, we talk you through the range of products on offer from one of the major players in the rangefinder market and help pick out which model is best for you. Firstly though, what is important to think about is what you are looking for in a GPS device? Do you want the convenience of a GPS watch or the pinpoint accuracy of a rangefinder? Perhaps you would prefer a large screen which gives a lot more detail?

Whether you're looking for the best golf laser rangefinders or the best golf GPS watches , GolfBuddy has you covered with lots of different options at various price points, which is why we created this guide on the best GolfBuddy rangefinders to help you narrow your search. Additionally, if you've always used a Bushnell, we have a guide on the best Bushnell golf rangefinders that might be more to your fancy.

Laser Rangefinders

(Image credit: Future)

A blend of useful features at an affordable price

Easy to use Plenty of useful features Display is clear, bright and wide Slope mode time consuming to switch on/off

The Laser 2S is very similar to the existing Laser 1S with the addition of a ‘Quick Grab’ magnet on the side that allows you to attach it seamlessly to your buggy frame or nearly anything else metallic for quick and easy access. The compact yet boxy shape fitted well in our hand and the black sections also have a slightly tacky texture to them so it is easy to maintain a firm grip, even in wet conditions.

It has three modes - Standard, Scan and Pin - accessible via the button on top and provides a short but distinctive vibration to let you know that the shorter distance to the flag, not the obstacle behind it, has been detected and displayed. The Laser 2S is a simple slope laser rangefinder that may lack wow factor but is reliable and offers good value for money at $249.99.

Read our full GolfBuddy Laser 2S Rangefinder review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Simplicity of use

Cutting-edge design Impressive clarity in the display Audio option likely to mostly go redundant

The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date and also incorporates simplicity of use. The unique audio option in the L10V gives spoken confirmation of distances, providing extra confidence and ease of use to the golfer.

This combines with three targeting modes – standard, scan and pin – and 6x magnification to ensure precision and clarity of results through the wider LCD screen. Additionally, it comes with a slope on/off option to provide increased accuracy for various elevations. We couldn't fault it during testing and think it provides an excellent alternative to the more established brand offerings.

Read our full GolfBuddy Aim L10V laser rangefinder review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Editor's Choice For Value

Provides fast, accurate yardage Very competitive price point Unnecessarily complicated to switch modes

Offering fast measurement of 0.5 seconds, this entry-level laser vibrates when the target is locked, provides slope-adjusted distances and boasts three modes (Normal, Scan, Pin) for different situations.

Along with its quick and impressive performance, the Laser Lite also weighs just 143 grams and offers IPX4 Level water resistance. Fitting nicely into the carry case, which easily attaches to your golf bag, it means that you can quickly grab your rangefinder and keep it secure and safe when out playing your round. As a result of its performance, it is one of the best laser rangefinders on the market given the modest price tag and also featured in our 2022 Editor's Choice awards .

Read our full GolfBuddy Laser Lite Review

GolfBuddy Laser 1 Rangefinder

Value for money

Easy to use with enough useful modes Quick to display distances A little basic in functionality

The Laser 1 and Laser 1S provide laser-measuring performance at a lower price point. Both models are lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design and offer 6x magnification and a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements. It also features in three different targeting modes: standard, scan, and pin.

With a vibration option to confirm target lock and a one-click scan feature, simplicity of use is at the heart of the design. The Laser 1S differs by featuring a Slope function to account for any slope in the terrain between golfer and target.

GPS Watches

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Easy to use

Packed with shot-saving features Looks at home off the course Touchscreen can lag slightly

The W11 comes charged and ready to go out the box and, once we got going, we really enjoyed the performance on offer. On first impression, it feels and looks quite bulky, but it doesn't take too long to get used to and didn't distract us while playing.

It comes preloaded with some 40,000 courses worldwide and finds your location very quickly, which is useful. We also found the yardages provided to be accurate and genuinely shot-saving. It also looks quite stylish, with the ceramic bezel a definite upgrade on the previous model. One button on the side coupled with the touchscreen ensures it is simple and straightforward to navigate through all the functions, although we did find it could get a bit laggy when swiping left and right.

Read our full GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Useful features

Can keep score and can compensate for slope Hole maps feature useful lay-up arcs Fiddly to charge. No touch targeting on hole maps

The Aim series from GolfBuddy stands for Accurate, Innovative, Measurable and that about sums it up. The accuracy of the Aim W10 is excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W10 also pinpoints your position and gives super-accurate yardages.

In terms of innovation, features include a full-colour 1.3” touch screen display, plus green undulation and slope-adjusted distance readings (where available) to give the golfer better, real-life views and more control around the course. There are also excellent zoom in/out functions around the green.

Read our full GolfBuddy Aim W10 GPS Watch Review

Great functionality

Comprehensive level of information Color screen looks great Extra smart-watch functionality makes this good value Set-up process was a little glitchy It does take some time to get used to

If you want lots of functionality at a non-premium price point, the WTX is a great option. It has a full colour touchscreen that allows you to view complete hole layouts as in the image above. You also get dynamic green view for accurate distances from your approach, as well as moveable pin positions for laser-like accuracy.

Read our full GolfBuddy WTX GPS Review

Handhelds

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Impressive battery life

Easy to charge with impressive battery life Simple and affordable The controls aren't the most intuitive at first

Offering up yardages on over 40,000 courses, the Aim V10 Voice offers Bluetooth for wireless automatic course updates and the ability to cast your yardages to any Bluetooth enabled smart device. It gives both visual and audio distance readings to the front, centre and back of the green and has up to 12 hours battery life in golf mode.

For those who don't like wearing a watch or the hassle of a rangefinder, we would recommend this easy-to-use handheld device that didn't lead us astray during testing.

Read our full Golf Buddy Aim V10 Voice Handheld GPS review

How we test GolfBuddy Rangefinders

At Golf Monthly we have a comprehensive testing procedure around DMDs (Distance Measurement Devices). As you would expect, this involves using different models out on the course, over a number of rounds and importantly in different conditions too because this gives us an idea on how particular models deal with sunlight, rain and wind.

As the entire team are regular golfers, DMDs usually get a thorough testing and often get compared to one another side by side to test for things like accuracy, waterproofing, durability and other features. That way we can give honest and insightful feedback to you, the reader. The final thing we wanted to mention in this section is no manufacturer can buy a good review. Our testing team reviews golf equipment and makes its own opinion on how good or bad the product is.

Laser v Watch v Handheld

So which of the three GPS devices should you go for?

If simplicity and convenience are important to you then a watch will deliver this, whereas some players may prefer the pinpoint flag accuracy of laser rangefinders. In the case of larger handheld GPS units, the chief benefit is the larger screen which gives a lot more detail and the touch screen functionality will be familiar to most users of modern phones.

When looking to answer which kind of GPS option is right for you, have a think about the below factors:

Your routine

A glance at a watch is much quicker than taking a device out of its case or dragging pointers on the screen, so weigh up if extra detail or less disruption is most important to you.

Your course

If your course has lots of doglegs, blind tee shots, or you play at other clubs in matches or socially, then you might want the extra information a GPS offers over a laser.

Added extras

The larger GPS units often include scorecard and stat tracking capabilities, while some devices measure shots or steps taken, so bear all this in mind.

Battery power

Laser rangefinders run on powerful batteries that are easily replaced every six months to a year, while GPS devices normally need charging regularly via a USB, so consider if you have the discipline to keep it topped up ready for your next round.

Features

If you’re looking for your standard front, middle and back GPS yardages then a budget model will do the trick, however there are some great GPS devices out there that offer much more.

Alternatively, there are devices which can go into much greater detail when providing yardages, course detail, hazard information and so on. Obviously there are models with larger screens too which can be a particularly useful feature. Some also can help you record your score, track your shots, and many also have fitness features for off the golf course as well.

Versatility

Speaking of off the golf course, when it comes to watches in particular, many brands make models that can be used on and off the golf course because of the range of features, and overall styling. If that is important to you, then several models above will cater to this need.

Budget

Finally we should mention budget. For lasers, GPS watches and GPS devices there are lots of brands that make models at different price points so have a think about how much you are willing to pay.

