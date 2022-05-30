Best Bushnell Golf Rangefinders {YEAR}

Best Bushnell Golf Rangefinders

When it comes to distance measuring devices in golf, Bushnell is one of the biggest names in the market with a reputation for making high quality products across all categories.

The company pioneered the laser rangefinder using its precision optics used in hunting and now has a very wide product range that even includes GPS speakers.

To help you decide which Bushnell is best suited for you and your game, we've listed the best Bushnell Golf rangefinders you can buy, from the best laser rangefinders to the best golf GPS devices.

If you prefer other brands, we have also created guides on the best GolfBuddy rangefinders and the best Garmin golf watches so be sure to check them out as a comparison.

Lasers

As Seen On Tour

Arguably the most accurate laser on the market Ideal if you play hilly courses in lots of different conditions Extra features may go redundant for many users. Expensive

Laser rangefinders now offer even more features than ever before and none personify this trend better than the Bushnell Pro XE.

There are many factors that influence the distance the ball will travel and how far the pin is away from you. With the new Pro XE, it takes even more of these factors into account, including temperature and altitude, as well as Slope, to give you an unprecedented level of accuracy on compensated yardages.

Admittedly, these features aren’t legal for competition use, but a button on the side quickly and easily disables them for your monthly medal.

In tournament play, you can benefit from the improved PinSeeker with Visual Jolt feature, on which a red ring now appears through the viewfinder along with a vibrating burst when the flag has been detected from the background. Another unique feature of the Pro XE is the Bite magnetic mount. This allows it to be stuck to almost anything metallic, the most convenient of which being the frame of a buggy.

Read our full Bushnell Pro XE Laser Rangefinder Review

Quickest Rangefinder

Rapid, accurate distances Easy to use and switch modes Pricey

The Tour V5 Shift comes packed full of technology, such as Bite technology which is a magnetic mount with seven pounds of pulling force ideal for attaching to your cart. It also features Pinseeker with visual JOLT technology, which comprises of a red ring that flashes as JOLT vibrates to give the golfer even greater feedback and confidence to know they have locked onto the flag.

Both of these models also have a Fast Focus System and are accurate to within one yard. The only real difference between the Tour V5 and the Shift is that the Shift comes with a new and improved slope algorithm and Slope-Switch technology, which allows the user to turn the slope function on or off.

Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Review

Best Compact Bushnell Rangefinder

Streamlined shape will fit more golfers’ hands better Still packed full of useful features No slope mode (a slope version is available)

The new Tour V5 Shift Slim Edition features in our Editor's Choice awards for 2022. In the rangefinder, we see the battery housing being moved to the back of the unit and the outer casing being slimmed down so it fits more snugly into the palm of the hand.

As a result, this creates minimum interference when acquiring a target on the golf course and means these lasers can be held steady by all users in all conditions, creating greater confidence in distances when out on the course.

It still features the magnetic Bite feature and vibrating Jolt when the flag has been detected, while the Tour V5 Shift Slim Edition has the improved slope algorithm technology ideal for hilly courses.

Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Slim Laser Rangefinder Review

Bushnell Tour V5 Laser Golf Rangefinder

Superb range

Excellent optics and range Easy to toggle between modes More affordable models out there

Bushnell are a brand synonymous with the best golf laser rangefinders and the Tour V5 and V5 Shift continue that trend. Both come packed full of technology such as Bite technology, which is a magnetic mount. There is also Pinseeker with visual JOLT technology, which is a red ring that flashes as JOLT vibrates to give the golfer even greater feedback and confidence to know they have locked on to the flag.

In terms of ease of use it couldn’t be simpler. Just point and shoot and the flag is picked out quickly thanks to the crystal clear display and adjustable Fast Focus System toggle. You can also change from metres to yards in a flash with the button on the side too.

The difference between the Tour V5 and the Shift is that the Shift comes with a new and improved slope algorithm and Slope-Switch technology which allows the user to turn the slope function on or off.

Best Of Both Worlds

Grippy sections make it easy to hold securely in the wind Addition of GPS enhances user experience Dated, somewhat clunky design

The Bushnell Hybrid combines laser and GPS yardages in one package. Exact distances to the pin are provided through the Hybrid’s laser function, which is powered by a CR2 battery, while a GPS display on the side, powered by a USB rechargeable lithium ion battery, delivers front, middle and back yardages to help when golfers have blind shots or need quicker, more general information.

The Hybrid also boasts PinSeeker with Jolt Technology, providing short, vibrating bursts to isolate the target and lock onto the flag.

Read our full Bushnell Hybrid Rangefinder Review

GPS Devices

Bushnell Phantom 2 Slope GPS

Simplicity in abundance

Simple to use Fantastic value for money Magnet isn't the strongest

The original Phantom was a very popular model because of how simple it was to use and now Bushnell has gone a step further with the Phantom 2 Slope GPS. It comes preloaded with 38,000 courses and up to six hazard yardages per hole.

One of the most significant new features is Dynamic Green Mapping, which provides front, centre and back distance measurements no matter which direction the user approaches the green. This is especially useful when you find your golf ball well off the beaten track and conventional 100 or 150 yard markers are well out of sight.

Whether you’re playing your home course for the umpteenth time or you’re playing a new track for the first time, we found having these accurate yardages from any angle gives you the confidence to pull out the correct club and execute the shot. The screen is slightly larger than its predecessor and because the text is 40 per cent larger, it’s easier to read, and should give users no problems even in bright sunlight.

All-round performer

Incredibly easy to use Clear graphics Great battery life Integrated app is useful, but drains phone battery quickly.

Bushnell is one of the most popular distance measuring device brands and the new Phantom 2 GPS reinforces that position while also accounting for significant improvements on its predecessor.

The first thing we noticed is that the Phantom 2 is 40 per cent larger than the original Phantom. Despite this, it's still a relatively small device that easily fits into the palm of your hand and your golf bag

With the larger frame comes a larger screen and this displays much clearer graphics when compared to the original Phantom, with the Phantom 2 featuring Dynamic Green Mapping, which provides you with front, middle and back distance measurements no matter which direction you are approaching the green.

Great To Use On Golf Carts

Built in GPS that calls out yardages to the green as you play Great sound quality GPS only offers front, middle and back yardages

As a speaker, the Bushnell Wingman excels in its own right and provides a powerful sound that you can still hear when you are a decent distance away from your golf trolley or buggy.

The Wingman speaker comes with Bushnell’s Bite technology which allows the device to be magnetically secured to any appropriate surface – we found it best attached to one of the metal pillars of a buggy. Don’t worry about the Wingman ever falling off a magnetic surface either as Bushnell’s Bite technology is incredibly strong with its seven pounds of pulling force.

The feature that makes the Wingman one of the very best golf speakers is its GPS feature that provides accurate yardages on the golf course.

A small detachable remote is easily carried in your pocket and – with one press of the button – the speaker will tell you front, back and middle yardages to the green you’re about to approach – it really is like having a caddie there with you!

A powerful speaker with a great GPS function, it is hard to look past the Bushnell Wingman as the best golf speaker.

Read our full Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker Review

Watches

Best Bushnell GPS Watch

Simple, at-a-glance accurate distances Comfortable to wear Basic graphics and functionality

A model which made it into our best golf GPS watches guide, the entry-level Ion Edge offers the golfer long battery life (15+ hours), a new touchscreen display, GreenView with moveable pin placement, Dynamic Green Mapping (front and back distances are shown based on golfer’s line of play), shot distance calculator, and the ability to get up to six hazard distances per hole.

It instantly recognises courses and will find you on any hole on any course anywhere in the world. It features auto-hole advance, which automatically changes from one hole to the next, providing front, middle and back distances without touching any buttons for the rest of the round.

This is the perfect option for golfers that want accurate distances at a glance that don't cost the earth. Users also gain access to the Bushnell Golf GPS app, which includes full colour hole maps and flyovers for extra detail.

Read our full Bushnell Ion Edge GPS Watch review

How we test the best distance measurement devices

At Golf Monthly we have a comprehensive testing procedure around DMDs (Distance Measurement Devices). As you would expect, this involves using different models out on the course, over a number of rounds and importantly in different conditions too because this gives us an idea on how particular models deal with sunlight, rain and wind.

As the entire team are regular golfers, DMDs usually get a thorough testing and often get compared to one another side by side to test for things like accuracy, waterproofing, durability and other features. That way we can give honest and insightful feedback to you, the reader. The final thing we wanted to mention in this section is no manufacturer can buy a good review. Our testing team reviews golf equipment and makes its own opinion on how good or bad the product is. For further information on how Golf Monthly tests its products , click here.

Laser v GPS v Watch

So, which of the three GPS devices should you go for?

If simplicity and convenience are important to you then a watch will deliver this, whereas some players may prefer the pinpoint flag accuracy of laser rangefinders. In the case of larger handheld GPS units, the chief benefit is the larger screen which gives a lot more detail and the touch screen functionality will be familiar to most users of modern phones.

When looking to answer which kind of GPS option is right for you, have a think about the below factors:

Your routine: A glance at a watch is much quicker than taking a device out of its case or dragging pointers on the screen, so weigh up if extra detail or less disruption is most important to you.

A glance at a watch is much quicker than taking a device out of its case or dragging pointers on the screen, so weigh up if extra detail or less disruption is most important to you. Your course : If your course has lots of doglegs, blind tee shots, or you play at other clubs in matches or socially, then you might want the extra information a GPS offers over a laser.

: If your course has lots of doglegs, blind tee shots, or you play at other clubs in matches or socially, then you might want the extra information a GPS offers over a laser. Added extras: The larger GPS units often include scorecard and stat tracking capabilities, while some devices measure shots or steps taken, so bear all this in mind.

The larger GPS units often include scorecard and stat tracking capabilities, while some devices measure shots or steps taken, so bear all this in mind. Battery power : Laser rangefinders run on powerful batteries that are easily replaced every six months to a year, while GPS devices normally need charging regularly via a USB, so consider if you have the discipline to keep it topped up ready for your next round.

Features

If you’re looking for your standard front, middle and back GPS yardages then a budget model will do the trick, however there are some incredible GPS devices out there that offer much more.

Alternatively, there are devices which can go into much greater detail when providing yardages, course detail, hazard information and so on. Obviously there are models with larger screens too which can be a particularly useful feature.

Some also can help you record your score, track your shots, and many also have fitness features for off the golf course as well.

Versatility

Speaking of off the golf course, when it comes to watches in particular, many brands make models that can be used on and off the golf course because of the range of features, and overall styling. If that is important to you, then several models above will cater to this need.

Budget

Finally we should mention budget. For lasers, GPS watches and GPS devices there are lots of brands that make models at different price points so have a think about how much you are willing to pay.