ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Major U.S. retailers urge action by Congress on online stolen, counterfeit goods sales

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nzd3o_0dILO2IY00
A Target shopping cart is seen in front of a store logo in Azusa, California, U.S. November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The chief executives of major U.S. retailers including Target (TGT.N), Home Depot (HD.N), Kroger (KR.N), CVS Health (CVS.N), Autozone (AZO.N) and Best Buy (BBY.N) on Thursday urged Congress to take action to address the online sale of stolen, counterfeit and dangerous consumer products.

The group called on Congress to crack down on anonymous online sales, citing the growing impact of organized retail crime.

"Retail establishments of all kinds have seen a significant uptick in organized crime in communities across the

nation," the letter said.

"Criminals are capitalizing on the anonymity of the Internet and the failure of certain marketplaces to verify their sellers. This trend has made retail businesses a target for increasing theft."

On Friday, the White House said it has been in contact with federal law enforcement officials over a string of flash mob "smash and grab" robberies of U.S. retail stores.

A wave of "smash-and-grab" crimes is plaguing upscale stores in major U.S. cities, with mobs of thieves making off with expensive goods in brazen raids. The cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles have seen a several high-profile robberies.

The letter, which was also signed by the CEOs of Neiman Marcus, Levi Strauss, Rite Aid (RAD.N), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O), calls on Congress to pass legislation to make it "easier for consumers to identify exactly who they are buying from, and make it harder for criminal elements to hide behind fake screennames and false business information."

The bill introduced in 2020 would require verification of third-party sellers on online retail marketplaces. It would also order online platforms allowing for third-party sellers of consumer products "to authenticate the identity of high-volume third-party sellers" to "prevent organized retail crime".

Online marketplaces would need to verify high-volume third-party sellers by obtaining seller’s government ID, tax ID, bank account information, and contact information.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
grocerydive.com

Citing store theft, 20 major retail CEOs call for Congress to pass marketplace transparency legislation

In a letter to Congressional leaders of both parties, 20 retail executives on Thursday urged passage of the "Integrity, Notification and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces" (INFORM) Consumers Act, which among other provisions would require greater transparency around online sellers operating on Amazon, eBay and other marketplaces. The group includes...
RETAIL
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Major U.S. Retailers Urge Congress to Help Amid Smash-and-Grab Crime Surge

The CEOs of Best Buy, CVS, Target, Home Depot, Nordstrom and other major U.S. retail chains penned a letter to Congress on Thursday, calling for action in response to the uptick in organized theft across the country. The group of retail executives asked Congress to pass legislation that would make it difficult for perpetrators to resell stolen merchandise online.
LAKEWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
pymnts.com

US Retail Chains Push Congress to Address Resale of Stolen Items

Officials from major U.S. retailers, including Home Depot, Best Buy and Target, called on Congress to intervene to thwart the online resale of stolen, fake and dangerous merchandise, according to a Thursday (Dec. 9) Reuters report. Referencing the increased instances of organized retail theft, retailers urged Congress in a letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Leading retail CEOs appeal to Congress for help amid rising U.S. retail theft

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The chief executives of 20 major U.S. retailers called on Congress on Thursday, to curb growing organized retail theft across the country. In a letter to congressional leaders, members of the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) said they are worried "about the growing impact organized retail crime is having on the communities we proudly serve."
RETAIL
progressivegrocer.com

Grocery CEOs Among Those Urging Congress to Address Organized Retail Crime

In a Dec. 9 letter to congressional leaders, 20 CEOs of top retailers, including grocers expressed their concern regarding the growing impact of organized retail crime on retail employees and communities across the United States. The signatories urged legislators to pass the INFORM Consumers Act, which would update consumer protection laws to protect families and communities from the sale of stolen and “unsafe and dangerous” counterfeit goods online.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
Shore News Network

U.S. retail sales miss expectations in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid shortages and paying more for goods. Retail sales rose 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retail#Counterfeit#Target#Home Depot#Kroger#Autozone#The White House#Rite Aid#Walgreens Boots Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy