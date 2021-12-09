ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD Selects Miami’s Alberto Carvalho As Next Superintendent

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District has selected Alberto Carvalho, the current head of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, as its next superintendent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5kLS_0dILGEWL00

Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, speaks to members of the media on the first day of classes at a public school in Miami Lakes, Florida, on Aug. 23, 2021. (Getty Images)

In a special meeting Thursday morning, the LAUSD Board of Education unanimously chose the 57-year-old Carvalho to the post.

“I am blessed and happy to report, that the L.A. Unified School system has offered me the position of superintendent,” Carvalho said. “In fact, they just wrapped up a meeting where they unanimously have made this decision. And now we are going to enter a phase of contract negotiations.”

The board is expected to finalize and vote on a new contract on Dec. 14.

Carvalho has been the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2008. It is the fourth-largest school district in the nation, while LAUSD is the second-largest.

“I’m one who believes, that the energy, fuel of our democracy lies with public education,” Carvalho said. “If we do right by our schools and our children, we protect democracy. That is what I will carry to Los Angeles, a community that faces the very same challenges we face, and continue to face.”

In the news conference, Carvalho described himself as a “poor kid from Portugal” whose first jobs in the U.S. were as a dishwasher and day laborer, and who at times was homeless. Carvalho immigrated to the U.S. after high school. He attended college and then started his teaching career as a science teacher in Miami-Dade County.

“I decided to drive today through the neighborhood, blocks away from here, where about 29-years-ago, 30-years-ago, I was homeless,” Carvalho said. “This has been an honor, a privilege, a story that only in America can it be told.”

In 2018, the New York City Public Schools district tried to lure Carvalho away, but he stayed after emotional pleas from the Miami community.

Carvalho was named Superintendent of the Year in 2014 and has vastly improved schools in Miami.

“During that time we pulled this district from financial bankruptcy, academic bankruptcy, where dozens of schools were rated D and F, where graduation rates were at 58 percent,” said Carvalho Thursday. “Even though I will be calling L.A. home, Miami will always have a special place in my heart.”

LAUSD has been without a permanent superintendent since Austin Beutner officially stepped down in June . Beutner served in the position beginning in May of 2018 and guided LAUSD through the first 16 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Megan K. Reilly has since served as the interim superintendent.

“Alberto Carvalho brings the deep experience we need as an educator and leader of a large urban district to manage L.A. Unified’s ongoing response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said LAUSD Board President Kelly Gonez in a statement. “As the longtime Miami-Dade Superintendent, he established a clear record of positive student outcomes and has relentlessly worked towards greater equity for historically underserved communities. I know he will continue that focus in Los Angeles, and he is ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead of us.”

Cecily Myart-Cruz, president of United Teachers Los Angeles, said the union is “ready to work” with Carvalho.

“The prolonged pandemic has underscored the critical importance of public schools for our communities,” Myart-Cruz said in a statement. “We are ready to work with incoming LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho to uplift public education in L.A. and build racially just, fully resourced schools that serve as community anchors, where educators are valued, families are supported and students have the resources they need to thrive.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

LAUSD Considers Pushing Back Vaccine Mandate For Students

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Following several days of protests, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Friday that it may consider delaying the requirement that all students be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend in-person classes. Protesters hold a rally against the LAUSD student COVID-19 vaccination mandate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown L.A. on Dec. 8, 2021. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The LAUSD Board of Education will hold a meeting Monday to discuss whether to delay the requirement to the fall semester of 2022. Back in September, the LAUSD board approved a mandate requiring that all students ages 12...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

4 Students Arrested For Social Media Threats Against Schools In Oxnard, Ventura

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Four students in Ventura and Oxnard faces charges Monday of making criminal threats of violence to a school campus. Police have been investigating social media posts threatening Ventura County schools since last week. Most of the threats have been deemed not credible, but at least four students have been arrested in connection with the posts. A concerned parent called Ventura police to report a student at Balboa Middle School who has recently been talking about being involved in a school threat, Ventura police said Monday. Detectives looking into the threat arrested the student at his home on suspicion of...
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

LAX Police Unveils New $216M Headquarters Building

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The police force for Los Angeles International Airport finally has its own headquarters. Dec. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) L.A. Airport Police, the third largest law enforcement agency in L.A. County, unveiled its new $216 million headquarters Thursday. It’s the first time its had its own headquarters since the department formed back in 1946. The facility consolidates eight existing, standalone divisions under one roof. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9160 Loyola Blvd. The agency also got the chance to show off some of its new motorcycles and patrol SUVs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surpass 700 Amid Concerns Of Winter Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals surged past 700 Saturday, amid signs of a winter spike in COVID cases. There are 707 COVID patients at county hospitals, up from 684 on Friday, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care is 182, up from 165 a day earlier. The latest figures come one day after local health officials reported 1,924 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths associated with the virus, bringing the county’s cumulative totals to 1,543,784 cases and 27,304 deaths since the pandemic began. RELATED:...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Education
CBS LA

LAX-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing In OKC After Man Assaults Flight Attendant, Air Marshal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Delta flight bound for Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City Thursday night after a male passenger assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal, authorities said. Delta flight No. 324 after arriving at LAX on the night of Dec. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) The passenger, identified as 35-year-old Ariel Pennington of Washington, D.C., was booked into the Oklahoma City Jail on complaints of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. The investigation is ongoing, and he could potentially face federal charges, however. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, Delta flight No. 342 from Washington D.C....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
87K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy