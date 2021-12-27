Casey's General Stores (CASY) PT Lowered to $193 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Merck (NYSE: MRK) with a Conviction Buy rating and a price target of $93.00. The analyst comments "In the wake of a series of disappointing updates including for molnupiravir/COVID (abrupt rise in enthusiasm for initial interim data, then equally brisk fall from favor) and islatravir/HIV (clinical profile uncertainties that have since devolved into clinical trial holds) - and against a backdrop dominated by the challenge of growing and diversifying revenues beyond the significant success of Keytruda, MRK shares have notably underperformed. Through our analysis of Growth portfolio and pipeline assets, however, we believe the market is undervaluing the outlook for several assets including: sotatercept (PAH, high value high barriers-to-entry market), and Vaxneuvance and Gardasil (we see vaccines durable growth franchises). We see upside optionality as competitor data helps de-risk novel IO combinations, and see Keytruda as competitively positioned to capture commercial gains. Prevention/prophylaxis data for molnupiravir in 1H22, with now markedly lowered expectations, presents an upside call option to our valuation. We see MRK as having capacity to pursue significant business development opportunities, and note optionality from its Animal Health business, which we see as underappreciated within. With sentiment at a nadir and expectations tempered ahead of upcoming events, we see risk/reward at current levels as skewed to the upside. We see an attractive entry point at current levels and initiate coverage with a Buy rating (on CL)."

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO