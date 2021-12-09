ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

School district faces two $100M suits after Oxford shootings

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dIJHZ8D00

The parents of a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the neck at Oxford High School during a mass shooting that left four students dead filed a pair of lawsuits seeking $100 million each against a Michigan school district, saying Thursday that the violence could have been prevented.

The lawsuits were filed in federal court in Detroit and Oakland County Circuit Court by Jeffrey and Brandi Franz on behalf of their daughters, Riley, a senior who was wounded Nov. 30, and her sister Bella, a 14-year-old ninth grader who was next to her at the time she was shot, attorney Geoffrey Fieger said.

The parents attended a news conference Thursday with Fieger in his Southfield offices. Jeffrey Franz appeared stoic, staring ahead as the personal injury lawyer accused school officials and staff at Oxford High of not doing enough to prevent the shooting and protect students.

Brandi Franz sat, often with head bowed. The parents did not address reporters.

The lawsuits are the first known civil suits filed in connection with the shooting. Named in the suits are the Oxford school district, Superintendent Tim Throne, Oxford High School principal Steven Wolf, two counselors, two teachers and a staff member.

The Associated Press sent an email Thursday seeking comment from the district.

Ten students and a teacher were shot at the school in Oxford Township, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, was arrested at the school and has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, later were charged with involuntary manslaughter and arrested.

Personal-injury lawyers have expressed doubt that the school district could be successfully sued for letting Crumbley stay in school. That’s because Michigan law sets a high bar to wring liability out of public schools and other arms of government.

“You have to show that the administration or faculty members were grossly negligent, meaning they had a reckless disregard for whether an injury was likely to take place,” said attorney A. Vince Colella.

Fieger acknowledged Thursday that state law makes it difficult to successfully sue public bodies like school districts. He said a federal lawsuit allows him to subpoena the school district for records and evidence connected to Crumbley and the shooting.

“I understand that this is not going to be easy,” Fieger said. “However, now is the time to do something about it.”

The gun used in the shooting was bought days before by James Crumbley and their son had full access to it, prosecutors said.

The morning before the shooting school officials met with Ethan Crumbley and his parents after the school after a teacher found a drawing of a gun, a bullet and a person who appeared to have been shot, along with messages stating “My life is useless” and “The world is dead.”

The Crumbleys “flatly refused” to take their son home, Throne has said.

The Franz family lives in Leonard, just northwest of Oxford. One of the lawsuits criticized school officials for not expelling, disciplining or searching Crumbley prior to the shooting which allowed Crumbley to return to his classroom “and carry out his murderous rampage.”

The lawsuit alleges civil rights violations under the 14th Amendment and also said the school district “knew or should have known that the policies, procedures, training supervision and discipline” staff members named in the suit “were inadequate for the tasks that each defendant was required to perform.”

"There’s a responsibility that our society shares in protecting our children," Fieger said. "There is a responsibility among teachers, counselors and school administrators who could easily have prevented and stopped this slaughter.”

Riley Franz was hospitalized following the shooting. She now is recovering at home, Fieger said.

A 17-year-old student — the remaining victim hospitalized from the shooting — was removed Thursday from an intensive care unit, the Oakland County sheriff's office said.

She was moved to a standard room and was expected to remain in a hospital for the next four to six weeks while undergoing rehabilitation.

On Wednesday, a statement posted on the district's website by Throne said that after all the facts have been obtained and released through the course of the prosecution, he will recommend to the Oxford Board of Education that the district initiate a review of its entire system “as other communities have done when facing similar experiences.”

“Our goal with all of this is to bring together all of the facts of what happened before, during and after this horrific incident,” he wrote. “We are committed to doing this in a way that allows our community to move forward and does not re-traumatize our community members, who are reeling and suffering from this horrible event.”

The criminal cases against Ethan Crumbley and his parents are being overseen by the Oakland County prosecutor's office, and Michigan’s attorney general said Tuesday her office will review events that occurred before the mass shooting, despite the district’s rejection of her offer to be its third-party investigator.

The district’s lawyer told the attorney general’s office Monday it was fully cooperating with local law enforcement.

———

Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan. Associated Press reporter David Eggert in Lansing, Michigan, contributed to this report.

———

For more of the AP’s coverage of the Michigan school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/oxford-high-school-shooting

Comments / 9

Related
UPI News

Houston-area school district drops gender-based policy on long hair

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Houston-area school district has reversed a dress code policy that prohibited male and nonbinary students from wearing long hair -- more than a month after a lawsuit accused the district of enforcing a discriminatory rule. The Magnolia Independent School District's school board voted Monday to...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
AFP

Chauvin to change not guilty plea to federal charges in Floyd death

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, plans to change his not guilty plea to separate civil rights charges, according to a court filing on Monday. Chauvin, 45, appears likely to change his plea from not guilty to guilty to the federal charges of violating the civil rights of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Fieger
michiganradio.org

Wrongfully-evicted Detroit woman sues city, police

The city of Detroit, several Detroit police officers, and a city landlord are being sued over a wrongful eviction case from December of last year. Police hastily evicted Whitney Burney and her four children from a home she was renting after her landlord claimed she was squatting on the property. Her lawsuit claims the police acted wrongly and violated her rights in multiple ways.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Districts#Murder#School Principal#Oxford High School#The Associated Press
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK (With Caution): Wrestler Stabs Referee, Police Get Involved

It could have been worse. A lot of things happen in the wrestling world every day and some of them are a lot more serious than others. Unfortunately there are going to be a few things that are absolutely horrible and serious, including those involving someone’s health. That was the case with a recent incident, and now fans are being asked to help with the situation.
IRVING, TX
CBS Minnesota

Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case: What To Expect

Originally published on Dec. 13, 2021. Derek Chavuin has pleaded guilty in the federal case, click here for the updated story. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be changing his plea of not guilty in his federal civil rights case over the death of George Floyd in May 2020. The U.S. District Court announced earlier this week that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning in St. Paul. PLEA COVERAGE: WCCO-TV will have the latest on this story as it comes in, check back on WCCO.com, our Facebook and Twitter. Follow Esme Murphy on Twitter,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Connecticut man convicted of torturing and killing couple and son, lighting house on fire

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- A 30-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of murdering a husband and wife and their son, as well as robbing their home and setting it on fire in 2017. The Norwich Bulletin reports Sergio Correa was found guilty on 13 of the 14 counts he was tried on, including three counts of murder, murder with special circumstances, two counts of second-degree arson, murder in the commission of arson, first-degree burglary, and more. He was reportedly found not guilty of one count of felony murder.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Justices asked to let Arizona enforce ban on some abortions

Arizona asked the Supreme Court Tuesday to allow enforcement of a ban on abortions performed solely because of Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities.The request from the state's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, comes as the high court is weighing rolling back abortion rights nationwide and in the immediate aftermath of a decision keeping in place Texas' ban on abortion after about six weeks, while allowing some challenges to the law to continue.A federal judge blocked the provision of Arizona law enacted earlier this year that would have let prosecutors bring felony charges against a doctor who knowingly terminates...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

476K+
Followers
121K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy