Motorsports

F1 race start time: When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and which TV channel is it on today?

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The F1 season finale is here with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen ready to fight it out one last time at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix .

Nothing can split the Briton and Belgian-Dutch drivers following the Mercedes star’s absorbing win in Saudi Arabia.

Hamilton is looking to move clear of Michael Schumacher to take a record-breaking eighth world title.

LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

While Verstappen hopes to land a maiden world crown, having led for most of the campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about the race.

When is the race and what time does it start?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend runs from practice on Friday, 10 December to the race on Sunday, 12 December.

The first practice on Friday begins at 9.30am (4.30am EST), the second practice is at 1pm (8amEST), while the final practice is at 10am (5am EST) on Saturday. Qualifying then follows at 1pm (8am EST).

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix itself begins at 1pm (8am EST) on Sunday.

What TV channel can I watch the race on and is there a live stream?

Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4, who belatedly struck a deal for the season finale, will have live coverage for Sunday’s race.

Their qualifying coverage starts at 12pm GMT on Saturday on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1, with Channel 4 qualifying highlights at 6:55pm.

Sky Sports’ race coverage starts at 11.30am on Sunday, while Channel 4 begin their coverage at 12pm, with highlights running at 5.30pm.

Sky Sports customers can stream the entire week’s coverage on the above channels through the Sky Go app.

Viewers in the US can watch via ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

You can also catch live updates, results, race analysis and reaction on Indy Sport’s live blog.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying results

1) Max Verstappen - Red Bull

2) Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes

3) Lando Norris - McLaren

4) Sergio Perez - Red Bull

5) Carlos Sainz - Ferrari

6) Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes

7) Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

8) Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri

9) Esteban Ocon - Alpine

10) Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren

11) Fernando Alonso - Alpine

12) Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri

13) Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

14) Antonio Giovinazzi - Alfa Romeo

15) Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin

16) Nicolas Latifi - Williams

17) George Russell - Williams

18) Kimi Raikkonen - Alfa Romeo

19) Mick Schumacher - Haas

20) Nikita Mazepin - Haas

Driver Standings

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: 369.5

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull: 369.5

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes: 218

4. Sergio Pérez, Red Bull: 190

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari: 158

6. Lando Norris, McLaren: 154

7. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari: 149.5

8. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren: 115

9. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri Honda: 100

10. Fernando Alonso, Alpine: 77

Constructor Standings

1. Mercedes: 587.5

2. Red Bull: 559.5

3. Ferrari: 307.5

4. McLaren: 269

5. Alpine: 149

6. AlphaTauri Honda: 120

7. Aston Martin: 77

8. Williams : 23

9. Alfa Romeo: 13

10. Haas: 0

Odds

Lewis Hamilton: 1/2

Max Verstappen: 2/1

Valtteri Bottas - 16/1

Sergio Perez - 25/1

Prediction

Hamilton has the momentum and Verstappen appears to be feeling the pressure. The Briton appears to have more ways of winning races and greater composure. So we’ll roll with the Mercedes edging out the Red Bull as Hamilton locks up a historic eighth world title.

1) Hamilton

2) Verstappen

3) Bottas

The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff praised for snubbing FIA gala after Max Verstappen’s F1 title win

Toto Wolff and Sir Lewis Hamilton have been praised after the Mercedes duo chose to snub the FIA gala in Paris on Thursday evening.Hamilton, who was knighted this week, has barely spoken publicly since an astonishing finish to the Formula 1 season last weekend which saw Max Verstappen pip Hamilton to the world title on the final lap of a controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton and his team principal Wolff both congratulated Red Bull and Verstappen on the young Dutchman’s maiden triumph, but a statement by Mercedes revealed they remain hurt by the way the drama unfolded, in a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes boss hopes Lewis Hamilton will continue racing after Abu Dhabi agony

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff fears Lewis Hamilton will “never get over” the circumstances of his defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and admits he is yet to receive assurances that Hamilton will continue his quest for a record eighth Formula One title.Despite Mercedes’ decision to withdraw their final appeal against the outcome of the title-deciding grand prix, Wolff continued his stinging criticism of race officials, describing Hamilton as a “sitting duck” who was “robbed” of his historic crown.Mercedes said they had taken the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1 season wrapped up in one chaotic final lap that could yet take another twist

Well, did you really expect it to end any other way?The final lap of the 2021 Formula 1 season was a microcosm of the entire year, 22 races encapsulated in 3.2 miles of tarmac.Max Verstappen’s maiden drivers’ championship is still being debated and could be well into the new year with the very real threat of his Red Bull team battling for his crown in a courtroom, Mercedes the opposition once again.The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday 12 December, was a fitting finale to a title feud between Verstappen – the 24-year-old Dutchman who toed the line between...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Sebastian Vettel calls for ‘consistency’ and end to driver fines amid F1 rules controversy

Sebastian Vettel has called for more “consistency” the way Formula 1’s rules are implemented following the furore around the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Max Verstappen won his maiden Formula One championship after benefitting from a dramatic late safety car at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes were furious after Verstappen was allowed to position himself behind Lewis Hamilton when five lapped cars were told to go past the safety car.Having pitted for a fresh set of soft tyres, Verstappen then had the advantage in the final-lap sprint for the line and executed the vital move down the inside of Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton to be knighted at Windsor Castle after being pipped to F1 title

Sir Lewis Hamilton will be knighted by the Prince of Wales – just days after controversially losing out on a record eighth Formula One world title.The 36-year-old racing star will attend an investiture at Windsor Castle to be honoured for services to motorsports.Max Verstappen claimed an extraordinary and highly-controversial maiden world title on Sunday after his battle with Sir Lewis came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi.The Red Bull driver stormed past his title rival in the closing stages of the Grand Prix season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, having benefited from a late safety car that...
SPORTS
