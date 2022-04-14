ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Best hotels in Oxford 2022: where to stay for location and culture

By Julia Buckley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeDUo_0dIDkp1o00

Where’s the university, people ask when they first visit Oxford. Truth is, it’s all around you, with 39 colleges scattered about town – just follow those famous dreaming spires. In the same way, the best hotels here aren’t the most obvious ones – this is a city of small properties, and some of the best are a short bus ride from the centre. Don’t dismiss the surrounding villages, either, which are not only gorgeous, but also home to superb hotels. Staying the weekend? Do one night in town and one night outside it, for an added Cotswoldy vibe.

The best hotels in Oxford are:

Best for atmosphere: Malmaison

Neighbourhood: City Centre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vq0xX_0dIDkp1o00

Sure, a night in the cells isn’t to everyone’s taste, but for those who don’t scare easily, this – located in the former prison – is hands down Oxford’s most atmospheric hotel. Choose your location from the Governor’s House, the House of Correction or A wing (the most Instagrammable one), where each room sprawls across three former cells and the access corridor is the real jail wing – an open hangar of a place, with the original cell doors still in place and metal steps and walkways threading through the air.

Price: Doubles from £152

Book now

Best for business: Old Bank

Neighbourhood: City Centre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eayMG_0dIDkp1o00

Plum on the High Street opposite Radcliffe Square, this hotel on top of popular restaurant Quod offers quintessential views of the dreaming spires (and is itself in an 18th-century building). The owner is an art collector, so inside you’ll find plenty of pictures and sketches livening up the walls. It’s smart, chic and good for business – rooms are modern without being over the top – though standard rooms can feel a little tight. They lay on free bikes and a daily walking tour for guests, and the residents’ bar in the library is open till 2am.

Price: Doubles from £234

Book now

Best for breakfast: Burlington House

Neighbourhoord: Summertown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tv4Xy_0dIDkp1o00

More boutique hotel than B&B, this – a 10-minute bus ride north of the city centre in the peacefulâ€‹ Summertown neighbourhood – manages to be homely without being twee, and smart but not smart-by-numbers. The 12 comfy, triple-glazed rooms have jaunty feature wallpaper and clashing chairs and cushions, while ebullient manager Nes is like a long-lost cousin who’ll knock you up a feast of a breakfast, including homemade bread, yoghurt and granola, and marmalade or gruyere omelettes.

Price: Doubles from £129

Book now

Best for value: Mercure Eastgate Hotel

Neighbourhood: City Centre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hliJQ_0dIDkp1o00

You wouldn’t know that this 17th-century coaching inn, a building that’s played host to the likes of Lewis Carroll and JRR Tolkein, is today a chain hotel. That’s because Mercure has used the lightest of touches, splicing four heritage buildings together opposite Magdalen College and its famous belltower. The cosy rooms have feature walls sporting blown-up photos of famous Oxford sights, while the Keepers bar and restaurant has drinks and dishes featuring local Cotswold honey. Pick a room overlooking the ancient Exam Schools.

Price: Doubles from £124

Book now

Best blast from the past: Porterhouse Grill & Rooms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKwIj_0dIDkp1o00

The Porterhouse opened by the station in 2017 and blasted onto the scene with an excellent steakhouse downstairs and seven slick, large rooms above it. There’s an urban retro feel to the decor – think brass art deco-style lamps and velvet petrol-coloured headboards, paired with Somnus beds and Scandi wood furniture. Sleep well – because there’s steak for breakfast.

Price: Doubles from £176

Book now

Best for location: Vanbrugh House

Neighbourhood: City Centre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtIPQ_0dIDkp1o00

Each of the rooms at this grand, three-storey Georgian house opposite the Oxford Union debating society (yes, the one all those politicians were president of) is named after a person or thing connected to Oxford. And in case you’re not up on your history of, say, Lewis Carroll or the said Oxford Union, each tells the history of that person or place in the room. The style is a deliciously modern update of “traditional”, with wood-panelled walls painted in shades of cream and dove, standalone bath tubs and plush velvet sofas, while bathrooms are stocked with White Company toiletries. Location-wise, you can’t get more central.

Price: Doubles from £152

Book now

Best for river life: Voco Oxford Thames

Neighbourhood: Sandford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SH3nW_0dIDkp1o00

This is a good bet for those who want a taste of country life but want an easy bus ride towards the dreaming spires. Set in a manor dating back to the 1400s (though what remains is mainly 18th century), it sprawls in 30 acres of grounds on the bank of the river Thames in Sandford, just beyond the bottom of Abingdon Road (one of Oxford’s main roads in and out of town). Despite the history, rooms are modern (and, yes, a wee bit boutique-by-numbers). Voco is the sustainability-focused brand of IHG (Intercontinental Hotel Group) – initiatives include duvets and pillows filled with 100 per cent recycled materials and bulk-sized amenities.

Price: Doubles from £126

Book now

Best for a boozy break: Head of the River

Neighbourhood: City Centre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5kK1_0dIDkp1o00

On the riverbank just below Christ Church, perhaps the university’s grandest college, the Head of the River pub has long been one of the best places to while away an afternoon. Now you can continue into the night, with 20 gorgeous rooms that walk the line between fun and overly styled, with features including walls dressed in faux bookshelf wallpaper, retro iron bedsteads and exposed brick detailing. Breakfast is in the pub downstairs.

Price: Doubles from £104

Book now

Best for luxury: Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons

Neighbourhood: Great Milton, Oxfordshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FmOM_0dIDkp1o00

Yes, it’s 12 miles out of town, but if ever there was a reason to taxi into the city, this is it: a 15th-century Chiltern manor house that’s spent the past 35 years as a two-Michelin-starred temple to food, thanks to owner Raymond Blanc (who runs a cookery school, plus a gardening school, onsite). Expect individually designed rooms – some flouncy, some rustic, and some modern or masculine – and beautiful, wanderable gardens. But it’s the service that really stands out: from the fires that are discreetly lit while you’re at dinner, to the wake-up pots of tea in the morning, there’s an uncanny level of mind-reading.

Price: Doubles from £1,000

Book now

Best for relaxation: Artist Residence

Neighbourhood: South Leigh, Oxfordshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XqiyT_0dIDkp1o00

Want a taste of country life but can’t stretch to Le Manoir? Try this, 10 miles west of the city, in the village of South Leigh, on the way to Witney. Part of the boho Artist Residence mini chain, this 16th-century thatched and mullion-windowed inn has eight bedrooms (three of which are in the converted outbuildings) plus a shepherd’s hut. It’s a mix of traditional and daring, pairing William Morris wallpaper with House of Hackney’s finest, plus Kit Kemp-style brightly patterned beds, chairs and even tiles.

Price: Doubles from £182

Book now

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut...
LIFESTYLE
GATOR 99.5

Hotel Chains Across America End The Most Basic Amenity

What happened to getting fresh linens and having your bed turned down at your favorite hotel? For me, that was something to look forward to while away on vacation. Returning to a clean room and crisp bedding inviting you to plunge in and get some good old r&r. Yep, those were the good ol days. I saw an article on nerd.wallet.com that talked about this very topic! The truth is, hospitality is disappearing in hotel chains across the nation.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Best kids club resorts in Europe 2022: Where to stay for family fun

A Mediterranean beach break has long been a stalwart of family holidays - and for good reason. Travelling with kids isn’t always easy, but a European jaunt can deliver the holy trinity of a family holiday in just two hours: sandy, safe beaches, shallow aquamarine waters and guaranteed sunshine. Whether your child’s an awkward adolescent or still in nappies, there’s an entire wealth of activities out there to keep them occupied and entertained while you lounge pool-side with a glass of something cool. From surfing to ziplining, performing or DJ-ing, here’s our pick of the hotels with the best clubs...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Carroll
GATOR 99.5

Hotels Hope You Never Find Out About These Dirty Secrets

There are four dirty secrets in the hotel industry that they never want you to learn about. Reddit went viral after someone asked hotel employees to spill their dirtiest secrets. And we won't blame you if you switch to camping after this. Here are four things hotels won't tell you:
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

First Look: This Mexico Resort Just Opened Its First Overwater Villas—and They Have Rooftop Pools

Click here to read the full article. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it. The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club. As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Even Hotels#Boutique Hotels#Uk#Oxford#Old Bank#Burlington House#Mercure Eastgate Hotel#The House Of Correction
Daily Mail

Easter travel CHAOS: Spring holidays are cut short with families forced to return home early amid flight cancellations - as others arrive at their hotels two days late with NO luggage

Britons' spring holidays are being cut short by plane chaos around Europe - with some having to leave their hotels a day early because operators are cancelling scheduled flights and rebooking them on others. Staff shortages and the start of the post-Covid Easter holiday rush are causing large numbers of...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Getting away from it all (but not via Manchester airport): Boss who quit over chaos leaves her £1.2m home 190 miles away in BERKSHIRE as nation endures travel misery and after short-staffing left children urinating in bags in endless lines

Manchester Airport's outgoing boss Karen Smart has been seen for the first time since she quit over chaotic scenes that caused thousands of holidaymakers to miss their flights. Mrs Smart, 55, was pictured behind the wheel of her £25,000 Mercedes convertible sports car driving near her five-bedroom Berkshire home.
TRAVEL
Lowest Flight Fare

Now that overwater bungalows are here, don’t settle for usual accommodations

Can you imagine a vacation where crystal clear water is flowing under your room and you can hear the roaring waves while relaxing in your bed? How cool it sounds! Luckily, such a kind of vacation is possible in America if you aren’t a bustling city minion. There are several breathtaking, best overwater bungalows in America which you must visit atleast once in your lifetime.
The Independent

Travellers hit by long queues for planes and trains during Easter getaway

Travellers using airports, train stations and roads have been left waiting for hours in long queues during the Easter getaway.Passengers at Manchester and Birmingham airports shared pictures on social media of lines stretching far away from check-in desks on Thursday morning, with one saying the situation was “utterly shambolic”.Train stations also appeared to be busy, with one passenger saying there was “carnage” as people waited for services, while delays were also seen on motorways.Images on social media showed a large number of people waiting for Tui check-in desks at Manchester Airport, with other customers telling of a 90-minute wait for...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Travel news – live: Chaos expected on trains, planes and motorways as ‘great Easter getaway’ begins

Getaways by road, rail, sky and sea are expected to be disrupted this long weekend as travellers race to get away for the Easter break.Despite the soaring cost of fuel, motorists are planning more Easter leisure journeys than ever before in the coming weekend.The RAC says drivers are collectively planning more than 21 million leisure journeys by car this weekend – the highest number for an Easter bank holiday since the organisation first started tracking motorists’ plans in 2014.The scale of the Easter getaway on the roads is likely to be increased because of the closures of key parts of...
The Independent

On these mystery trips, you only know one detail - the country you’re going to

A Norwegian tour operator has started offering mystery trips, where travellers set off with no idea about their itinerary until they get there.It follows a gradual rise in companies offering to send holidaymakers to a surprise destination - Wix Squared launched package trips to mystery locations in 2018, while Make My Day launched mystery city tours in 2019.Meanwhile in Australia, Qantas launched mystery flights to Aussie destinations last year.Now Scandi specialist Up Norway is offering surprise adventures - although it’s no surprise what the destination will be.Prior to a mystery trip, one of the tour operator’s destination specialists contacts guests...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Best boutique hotels in Rome 2022: Where to stay in style for all budgets

With its abundance of classical treasures, historic churches and Michelangelo masterpieces, not to mention the designer stores, manic traffic and men dressed as gladiators, Rome isn’t the most relaxing city to visit. With so much to see, it can be easy to fall victim to sightseeing fatigue.This is where boutique hotels come into their own: chic retreats that are small enough to offer a personal service but with the comforts of a much larger hotel. They provide serene spaces where you can unwind and often take advantage of a spa treatment, before returning to the fray. Thankfully, Rome is teeming...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Inside the 'most wish listed' getaway in New Zealand that features spectacular views of the country's snowfields and starry night sky - and it's just $220 per night

A stunning one-bedroom tiny house nestled in the hills near some of New Zealand's most popular ski fields has become the country's most coveted getaway locations. The $220-per-night Kiwi chalet feels 'a world away' from the hustle of city life with its sweeping views, easy access to the lake and ski fields and idyllic conditions for stargazing without skimping on modern must-haves like Wi-Fi and access to barista-style coffee.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Best hotels in Birmingham 2022: Where to stay for style and value for money

Birmingham is a city that never stands still. Ever changing and constantly reinventing itself, the City of a Thousand Trades always has somewhere fresh and exciting to explore. Whether it’s Michelin-starred restaurants and convivial pubs, shops and markets, or eclectic music venues and art galleries – a stroll along Birmingham’s busy streets and miles of canals frequently offers a surprise or two.The many cranes dotting Birmingham’s distinctive skyline are testament to the city’s ongoing regeneration as it prepares for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. New tramlines are being laid from the recently revamped New Street station, past the modernist Library of...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Dublin Airport: Travellers urged not to arrive too early during Easter travel

Travellers flying through Dublin Airport this Easter have been urged not to arrive excessively early.Dublin Airport staff are hoping to avoid some of the chaotic scenes witnessed in recent weeks, which saw lengthy queues inside and outside the airport at-times during the busiest periods.Over 500,000 people are set to travel in and out of Dublin Airport over the coming days over the Easter break.Airport operator daa on Tuesday said that passengers should arrive at Dublin Airport up to three and a half hours before their flight.But a spokesperson urged passengers not to arrive too early.“Daa is urging morning passengers due...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy