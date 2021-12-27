ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RH (RH) Stock Soars on Beat-and-Raise, Analysts Bullish

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RH (NYSE: RH) stock price is trading nearly 11% higher in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. EPS came in at $7.03 to beat the analyst estimate of...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Oracle (ORCL) to Sector Weight Following 'Non-Strategic' $28 Billion Acquisition of Cerner

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Sector Weight from Overweight following the $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN). The all-cash deal is seen as “accretive but non-strategic” and would be “near-term...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Daniel Ives downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Outperform to Peerperform with a price target of $140.00 (from $275.00). The analyst comments "We started this year believing that DOCU would be able to maintain high growth on difficult pandemic comps and that the pandemic cohort would behave as previous ones. The third quarter performance broke that thesis and we now believe that there was likely a tremendous pull-forward of buying activity that has created a very tough growth comp for the company over the next few quarters. We have taken a stab at a fairly rigorous billings based waterfall model that we now believe points to growth rates of mid and low 20’s for the next two years. With Friday’s move down and the stock now trading at 8.5x EV/CY23 Revs, Why are we Downgrading? The answer is that in addition to adjusting our models, our conversations with management suggest that the GTM issues are likely to have a longer duration and thus we do not see a catalyst in the next few quarters for shares to re-rate higher. Furthermore, we believe that there is more risk to the downside given growth issues that cause meaningful de-ratings could compound (rep attrition increases, causing further headwinds to reset growth). Finally given management’s decision to further increase GTM investments, margins next year are likely to also be on a downward trajectory which we view as likely to further shake investor confidence around long term profitability. We remain bullish on the long-term digital signature and even the Agreement Cloud market opportunity but given de-rating in growth and lack of near term catalysts we move to the sidelines until evidence of rebounding execution is clear."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Quanta Services (PWR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 16.7% to $0.07; 0.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.28 annualized. This is a 16.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.06. The dividend will be payable on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Paychex (PAYX) Stock Pops on FQ2 Beat, Analyst Positive

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) are up nearly 4% in pre-open Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected FQ2 results. Paychex EPS of $0.91 to top the analyst estimate of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $288 at Stifel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan raised the price target on FedEx (NYSE: FDX) to $288.00 (from $283.00) while maintaining a Buy rating following earnings. The analyst commented, "In our last report (Over...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) May Consider Takeover at Right Price and $2.50 is Fair Value, Analyst Says

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) shares are up 31% to $0.73 per share in early trading Tuesday after the company announced it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. The company hired Piper Sandler to assist in evaluating the offer.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Oracle (ORCL) PT Raised to $95 at Wolfe Research After Revs and EPS Beat

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin raised the price target on Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to $95.00 (from $80.00) after the company reported Total Revenues of $10.4B (+6% Y/Y) ahead of consensus estimates $10.2B. EPS of $1.21 came in at $0.10 ahead of consensus while Op. cash flow of $1.7B representing a 16% margin.
STOCKS

