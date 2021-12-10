Andreae Lloyd’s Boyfriend Xavier Johnson Charged With Her Murder

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The medical examiner has confirmed that human remains found near the Homestead Miami Speedway are those of 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd.

Lloyd’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Xavier Johnson, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and burglary with assault in her death.

As Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer read the charges in bond court against Johnson, she gave him an assistant public defender and found probable cause for the charges against him.

Johnson said, “I don’t have an attorney but I plan on getting one.”

Glazer said, “He made a statement that he confessed to kidnapping and killing the victim. This is a serious case. This is a death penalty case.”

Johnson is accused of going to Lloyd’s place of work early Tuesday morning, attacking her, and dragging her into a white Honda Civic. The abduction was captured on surveillance video.

Lloyd’s father, Arnold Lloyd, said police showed him the Ring camera video of the attack.

“She opened the door for him. They attacked her, threw her down, put her in her own car, and drove away,” said Lloyd.

He said his daughter was about to leave Johnson who she had been with for 11 years.

“She was going to leave him because he was messing around. She was like a wife to him. Even though he was the boyfriend. She was like a wife to him,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd was reportedly six weeks pregnant with the couple’s third child at the time of her death. Children are currently with paternal grandfather Arnold Lloyd. Nothing was decided at a temporary shelter hearing because Johnson, their legal father, was not present.

He said he’s glad Johnson was arrested, but it won’t bring back his daughter.

“I feel good but I would prefer to have my daughter any day,” he said. “She was wonderful. She meant the world to me. She was my baby. She was my everything. She was always checking on me every day. She was my baby. I had her two young children with me all last night,” he said.

Lloyd spoke with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench on Thursday just before he left his Florida City home for a meeting with a Miami-Dade Police detective.

“It’s tough dealing with this. Had it not been for my daughter’s children it would have been a lot worse. She was my backbone,” he said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a Lloyd family member called police on Wednesday after spotting Johnson in the area of SW 127 th Avenue and 330 th Street.

“I’m glad they moved quickly. If it weren’t for my family they wouldn’t have gotten that far,” said Lloyd.

Police searched the area using their aviation team, ATVs, and K-9. During that search, a cadaver dog alerted to something in a heavily wooded area.

According to a law enforcement source, investigators discovered remains of a female found inside a large metal box typically found on the back of a pickup truck. The source said the container was discovered near where Johnson’s pickup truck was parked.

Johnson was detained for questioning and subsequently arrested. He is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional center on no bond.

Watch: CBS4’s Jessica Vallejo’s report:



On Thursday, Doctor Lissette Selem, a psychiatrist in Homestead, said in referring to this case that many times a victim of domestic abuse does not know they are in a toxic relationship.

When they do know, many are afraid to walk away because they are manipulated by their partner that they are at fault.

“Please get help. There is a lot of resources out there you do not have to stay in that toxic relationship. That person could kill you, take your life or your children.”

If you feel like you are in an unhealthy relationship Selem says you can call the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1800-787-3224, they have many resources to help you.