Andreae Lloyd’s Boyfriend Xavier Johnson Charged With Her Murder

By Jessica Vallejo
 5 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The medical examiner has confirmed that human remains found near the Homestead Miami Speedway are those of 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd.

Lloyd’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Xavier Johnson, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and burglary with assault in her death.

As Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer read the charges in bond court against Johnson, she gave him an assistant public defender and found probable cause for the charges against him.

Johnson said, “I don’t have an attorney but I plan on getting one.”

Glazer said, “He made a statement that he confessed to kidnapping and killing the victim. This is a serious case. This is a death penalty case.”

Xavier Johnson (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

Johnson is accused of going to Lloyd’s place of work early Tuesday morning, attacking her, and dragging her into a white Honda Civic. The abduction was captured on surveillance video.

Lloyd’s father, Arnold Lloyd, said police showed him the Ring camera video of the attack.

“She opened the door for him. They attacked her, threw her down, put her in her own car, and drove away,” said Lloyd.

He said his daughter was about to leave Johnson who she had been with for 11 years.

“She was going to leave him because he was messing around. She was like a wife to him. Even though he was the boyfriend. She was like a wife to him,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd was reportedly six weeks pregnant with the couple’s third child at the time of her death. Children are currently with paternal grandfather Arnold Lloyd. Nothing was decided at a temporary shelter hearing because Johnson, their legal father, was not present.

He said he’s glad Johnson was arrested, but it won’t bring back his daughter.

“I feel good but I would prefer to have my daughter any day,” he said. “She was wonderful. She meant the world to me. She was my baby. She was my everything. She was always checking on me every day. She was my baby. I had her two young children with me all last night,” he said.

Lloyd spoke with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench on Thursday just before he left his Florida City home for a meeting with a Miami-Dade Police detective.

“It’s tough dealing with this. Had it not been for my daughter’s children it would have been a lot worse. She was my backbone,” he said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a Lloyd family member called police on Wednesday after spotting Johnson in the area of SW 127 th Avenue and 330 th Street.

“I’m glad they moved quickly. If it weren’t for my family they wouldn’t have gotten that far,” said Lloyd.

Police searched the area using their aviation team, ATVs, and K-9. During that search, a cadaver dog alerted to something in a heavily wooded area.

According to a law enforcement source, investigators discovered remains of a female found inside a large metal box typically found on the back of a pickup truck. The source said the container was discovered near where Johnson’s pickup truck was parked.

Johnson was detained for questioning and subsequently arrested. He is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional center on no bond.

On Thursday, Doctor Lissette Selem, a psychiatrist in Homestead, said in referring to this case that many times a victim of domestic abuse does not know they are in a toxic relationship.

When they do know, many are afraid to walk away because they are manipulated by their partner that they are at fault.

“Please get help. There is a lot of resources out there you do not have to stay in that toxic relationship. That person could kill you, take your life or your children.”

If you feel like you are in an unhealthy relationship Selem says you can call the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1800-787-3224, they have many resources to help you.

Recognize These Two? Suspect and Witness Identifed In Miami Beach Shooting Investigation

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach police are looking for a man and woman in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning. Jacob Majewski, 25, has been identified as the man wanted for the shooting of another man at 800 Washington Avenue on Dec. 11. Jacob Majewski (Source: Miami-Beach Police) Police say Majewski should be consider armed and dangerous. The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Detectives are also looking for a woman, 19-year-old Baila Nicole Sky Roe, who has been identified as a possible witness to the shooting. Baila Nicole Sky Roe (Source: Miami Beach Police) Police want to talk to her regarding the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.  
Two Men Arrested For Vicious Machete Attack In Allapattah

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami police have made two arrests following a vicious machete attack on Friday that left one man hospitalized. Emilio Vilchez and Carlos Benitez are both charged with felony battery. Investigators say the attack took place during an argument between Vilchez, Benitez, and two other men early Friday morning in the area of NW 22 Avenue and 28 Street in Allapattah. During the argument, police say, one of the suspects pulled out a machete. When officers arrived, they found a man in a pool of blood. That man, in his 60s, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition. A second man was slashed in the face and treated at the scene.    
Pregnant Woman Andreae Lloyd Beaten, Abducted From Miami-Dade Job

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are searching for a pregnant woman they said was attacked and taken from her job. According to her family, Andreae Lloyd never returned home from her job as a caretaker at a south Miami-Dade group home where the 27-year-old worked as a supervisor and was filling in on the overnight shift. A co-worker said she has worked there for about two years. Police said surveillance video revealed a disturbing scene after a man showed up at Andreae’s job just after midnight on Tuesday.  “This male proceeded to batter her and eventually during the altercation pushed her inside...
Boyfriend Arrested After Woman's Conviction in 2018 Ashburnham Murder

The boyfriend of a woman who was found guilty in a 2018 murder in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, has been arrested in connection to the case. Julia Enright was convicted last month of second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Chicklis, whom prosecutors said she lured to a treehouse before stabbing him. She is due to be sentenced on Jan. 18.
Boyfriend charged with murder of missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged the boyfriend with the murder of a missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte. Detectives charged 21-year-old Nicholas Davis for the murder of 21-year-old Denee Rawls. On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her family grew concerned...
