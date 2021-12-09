Suspect sought for spray-painting swastikas on 2 Shirley properties

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the person or persons who sprayed graffiti of antisemitic word and images on two Shirley properties over the past two weeks.

The resident of a home on Flintlock Drive in Shirley reported on Nov. 29 that sometime overnight a person or persons had spray-painted a swastika on a fence.

The next day, an employee of Ziegler Field, located within Calabro, reported multiple swastikas painted on the side of a building on the sports complex at Dawn Drive.

The incidents happened in the middle of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

On the morning of Dec. 6, the homeowner reported a new swastika was painted on the fence. Later that day, the employee for the ballfields also reported images and an antisemitic word had reappeared on the side of the building.

Andrea Bolender, executive director of the Holocaust Museum, says it hurts a little more than usual because of its proximity to the holiday. She believes there is a lack of education about what the symbols means.

"The hatred and the fear and the trepidation that it cost people--they may think twice," Bolender says. "It's definitely for attention."

Police are now offering a fast-cash reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest within 72 hours.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.