NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 5

The San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) will battle in a Week 14 NFL matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • In 50% of Cincinnati's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.5.
  • Sunday's total is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 45.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • 49ers games have an average total of 47.0 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

49ers stats and trends

  • San Francisco has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • So far this season, the 49ers have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 4-6 ATS in those games.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
  • The 49ers rack up 3.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Bengals surrender (22.3).
  • When San Francisco scores more than 22.3 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The 49ers rack up only 15.7 more yards per game (365.1), than the Bengals give up per outing (349.4).
  • In games that San Francisco totals over 349.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (17).
Bengals stats and trends

  • Cincinnati is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bengals are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals score 4.4 more points per game (27.6) than the 49ers give up (23.2).
  • Cincinnati is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 23.2 points.
  • The Bengals average 36.2 more yards per game (355.6) than the 49ers allow (319.4).
  • Cincinnati is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team totals over 319.4 yards.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this season.
  • At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-3) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • In six games at home this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total four times.
  • Bengals home games this season average 47.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
  • On the road, San Francisco is 4-2 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • The 49ers are 3-2 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In three of six road games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total.
  • The average total in 49ers away games this season is 45.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

