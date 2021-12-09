Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 14 clash against the Buffalo Bills (7-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

In 38.5% of Buffalo's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 53.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.4, is 5.9 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 14.7 points more than the 38.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Buccaneers have an ATS record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Buccaneers average 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills surrender (16.3).

Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall in games when it scores more than 16.3 points.

The Buccaneers average 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills give up per matchup (272.3).

Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team churns out over 272.3 yards.

This year, the Buccaneers have 16 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (26).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Bills.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).

The Bills rack up 5.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Buccaneers give up (22.5).

When Buffalo records more than 22.5 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Bills collect 43.2 more yards per game (376.0) than the Buccaneers give up (332.8).

When Buffalo picks up over 332.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year the Bills have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tampa Bay is 5-0 overall and 4-1 against the spread.

This season, as 3.5-point favorites or more at home, the Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS.

In five games at home this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.

The average total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

Buffalo is 5-2 overall, and 5-2 against the spread, on the road.

As 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Bills are 4-2 ATS.

Buffalo has gone over the total in three of seven away games this year.

The average total in Bills away games this season is 49.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.