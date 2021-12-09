ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 14 clash against the Buffalo Bills (7-5).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • In 38.5% of Buffalo's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 53.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.4, is 5.9 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 14.7 points more than the 38.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

  • Tampa Bay has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have an ATS record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • The Buccaneers average 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills surrender (16.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall in games when it scores more than 16.3 points.
  • The Buccaneers average 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills give up per matchup (272.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team churns out over 272.3 yards.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have 16 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (26).
Bills stats and trends

  • Buffalo has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).
  • The Bills rack up 5.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Buccaneers give up (22.5).
  • When Buffalo records more than 22.5 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Bills collect 43.2 more yards per game (376.0) than the Buccaneers give up (332.8).
  • When Buffalo picks up over 332.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This year the Bills have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Tampa Bay is 5-0 overall and 4-1 against the spread.
  • This season, as 3.5-point favorites or more at home, the Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS.
  • In five games at home this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).
  • Buffalo is 5-2 overall, and 5-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • As 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Bills are 4-2 ATS.
  • Buffalo has gone over the total in three of seven away games this year.
  • The average total in Bills away games this season is 49.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Atlanta Falcons#Mercedes Benz Stadium#The Buffalo Bills
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

