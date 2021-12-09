Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles while talking to head coach Matt LaFleur during a timeout in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsrams 1128211578djp

NFC North rivals will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 30.8% of Chicago's games (4/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.1 points fewer than the 44.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Packers games this season is 48.3, 5.3 points more than Sunday's total of 43.

The 43-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 43.3 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 10-2-0 this season.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Packers average just 0.3 fewer points per game (23.6) than the Bears surrender (23.9).

Green Bay is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.9 points.

The Packers rack up 355.0 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 327.9 the Bears give up per contest.

Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 327.9 yards.

The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (11).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 4-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 12.5 points or more.

Chicago's games this season have hit the over in 30.8% of its opportunities (four times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Bears rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers allow (20.2).

When Chicago scores more than 20.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bears rack up 298.8 yards per game, 22.9 fewer yards than the 321.7 the Packers allow.

When Chicago amasses over 321.7 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Bears have 19 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Packers.

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 5-0 overall, and 5-0 against the spread, at home.

Green Bay has gone over the total twice in five home games this year.

This season, Packers home games average 47.9 points, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, in away games.

In seven away games this year, Chicago has hit the over twice.

This season, Bears away games average 44.3 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

