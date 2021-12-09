Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 matchup on December 13, 2021.

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs with the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) and Los Angeles Rams (8-4) will face each other in a Week 14 NFL clash of NFC West opponents.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in three of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Los Angeles' games (4/12) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.6, is 5.1 points more than Monday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.3 points above the 41.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than Monday's total.

The 50.1 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's 12 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

Arizona has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cardinals put up 6.1 more points per game (28.6) than the Rams surrender (22.5).

When Arizona puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 368.8 yards per game, 30.0 more yards than the 338.8 the Rams allow per matchup.

In games that Arizona totals more than 338.8 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six fewer than the Rams have forced (17).

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-7-0 this year.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Rams rack up 28.0 points per game, 9.3 more than the Cardinals give up (18.7).

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.

The Rams rack up 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals allow (318.8).

In games that Los Angeles piles up more than 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3).

Arizona has gone over the total twice in five home games this season.

This season, Cardinals home games average 47.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 4-2 overall, on the road.

On the road, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

In three of six road games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total.

Rams away games this season average 49.1 total points, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

