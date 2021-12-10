ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Oven and Tap employee let go after $4,400 tip

By Will Moclair
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20D5Ua_0dHwl7Tm00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Friday, Ryan Brandt was one of two servers waiting on a party of more than forty people at Oven and Tap in Bentonville.

When it came time to pay the bill, each person left a $100 dollar tip for a collective $4,400 for the two waitresses.

“It was an incredible thing to do and to see her reaction was awesome, to see what that meant to her the impact that it’s had on her life already,” says Grant Wise.

Wise owns the real estate company Witly. He says he called ahead to the r estaurant and asked about the tipping policy, to make sure everything would go smoothly.

But he says, things did not go according to plan.

“I was told that I was going to be giving my cash over to my shift manager, and I would be taking home 20%,” says Brandt.

Brandt says the restaurant asked her to share the tip with her co-workers. Something she says has never happened in the three and a half years she worked at Oven and Tap.

Wise says pooling tips with those who didn’t wait on his party, was not his intention. He asked the restaurant to return the gratuity and he gave the cash to Brandt outside.

Brandt says after that she was fired, leaving her no way to cover her bills.

“It was devastating, I borrowed a significant amount for student loans. Most of them were turned off because of the pandemic but they’re turning back on in January and that’s a harsh reality,” says Brandt.

Brandt says the restaurant told her she was let go because she violated policy by telling Wise about pooling the tips.

KNWA asked Oven and Tap if that was true. They declined to talk with us but did provide KNWA with a statement.

“After dining, this large group of guests requested that their gratuity be given to two particular servers. We fully honored their request. Out of respect for our highly valued team members, we do not discuss the details surrounding the termination of an employee.”

Oven & Tap owners Mollie Mullis and Luke Wetzel released a statement via email on December 10 to KNWA:

“We commend the organization that dined with us and generously gave to our staff. They have an absolute right to tip whoever they want, and we honored that request.

Oven & Tap doesn’t deliver terminations lightly. Because we value our employees and highly respect their privacy, we never discuss personnel issues. The server who was terminated several days after the group dined with us was not let go because she chose to keep the tip money. The other two servers who received generous tips that evening from the Witly organization – including one who also received $2,200 – are still members of our team.

Oven & Tap has always been committed to providing fair and quality compensation to all members of our restaurant team. We recognize and regret that a recent incident in our restaurant could have been handled differently by reminding our team how we would be splitting any tips prior to the event, however, our policy has always been to participate in a tip pool/share with the staff. Tip sharing is a common restaurant industry practice that we follow to ensure all of our team members are adequately compensated for their hard work.”

Now, Wise has started an online fundraising campaign to help Brandt out.

Comments / 5

Michael Evans
4d ago

I ALWAYS ASK about pooling tips.. HOW THE HELL CAN YOU ORDER STAFF TO NOT TELL ME, OR TO TELL ME A LIE??? FRAUD RING A BELL.. TAKE OWNERS TO COURT.

Reply
6
Mary Rose
4d ago

So did the 2nd server receive half? Reporting doesn't disclose what the customer was told when he contacted restaurant to find out policy. If the one server refused to give up half, letting her go should be justified. Did media think to talk with 2nd server involved or am I missing something?

Reply
2
 

Big Whiskey's restaurants host pancake breakfast with Santa

