TV news guard fatally shot in Oakland remembered as 'caring, courageous' at memorial

There was a massive show of support on Thursday for the security guard and former police officer who was killed while working with a Bay Area TV news crew.

Kevin Nishita was honored Thursday with a public memorial in San Jose.

Law enforcement from multiple Bay Area agencies showed up as part of the procession that led to the service held for Nishita.

Before working as a private security guard, Nishita worked as a police officer in Hayward, Colma and San Jose. The memorial at the San Jose Civic auditorium was both a reflection of his years in public service and of his Buddhist faith.

"The outpouring of love and support, it means so much to us," said Gina Nishita, Kevin Nishita's wife. "As Kevin's best friend, I know Kevin is so grateful for everyone being here today."

Nishita was tragically shot in Oakland last month.

His killer has still not been found.

Oakland police want to speak with a person believed to have video connected to the deadly shooting of KRON 4 TV news security guard Kevin Nishita.

There is now a $38,500 reward that will be awarded for information leading to an arrest.

Though the family and Oakland police continue to wait for that information into Nishita's death, the Thursday memorial was to honor his life.

Things have been rough for Nishita and his family, in the last three years he lost his older sister and mother also his father and brother before that. Through it all though, friends and family say he never lost his positive, joyful spirit.

"Kevin was caring, courageous, reliable, polite," said Chief Anthony Mata of the San Jose Police Department.

Though the memorial was to help give closure to his friends and family, Kevin Nishita's legacy will be remembered long after.

"We will forever love you," Gina Nishita told her husband at the service.

In a collective statement placed on the service program , Nishita's family thanked the agencies he worked for, for their support along with the community for their contributions, donations and help as they continue to process the tragedy.

If you would like to make a donation to Nishita's family, a trust fund has been set up by Star Protection Agency on their behalf and deposits can be made at any Metropolitan Bank.

Kevin Nishita Trust Fund

Metropolitan Bank

381 8th Street

Oakland, CA 94607