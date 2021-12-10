Meet Su.plex, the artist who's helping local children with her Spark of Love t-shirt

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for our 29th annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

Starting at the age of four, Mecca Robinson, a.k.a Su.plex Art , turned her love for art into a passion, a business and successful brand called "Buns & Blyphin."

"If I could describe myself in one word, I'd say artistic," said the artist.

For her Spark of Love T-shirt Su.plex drew inspiration from her inner child and the use of bright color.

"Color is one of the best ways we are able to express ourselves," the artist told Localish.

She describes her T-shirt as having "variety and that keeps people's eyes moving."

"I had to think what kind of shirt would people want to wear for Christmas," said Su.plex. "I feel like there should a shirt that has a feeling of, I can do anything."

You can send children some holiday joy by purchasing the exclusive Su.plex T-shirt at abc7.com/shop

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Su.plex's T-shirt to support Spark of Love.