ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Meet Su.plex, the artist who's helping local children with her Spark of Love t-shirt

ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxqnn_0dHgZqaw00

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for our 29th annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

Starting at the age of four, Mecca Robinson, a.k.a Su.plex Art , turned her love for art into a passion, a business and successful brand called "Buns & Blyphin."

"If I could describe myself in one word, I'd say artistic," said the artist.

For her Spark of Love T-shirt Su.plex drew inspiration from her inner child and the use of bright color.

"Color is one of the best ways we are able to express ourselves," the artist told Localish.

She describes her T-shirt as having "variety and that keeps people's eyes moving."

"I had to think what kind of shirt would people want to wear for Christmas," said Su.plex. "I feel like there should a shirt that has a feeling of, I can do anything."

You can send children some holiday joy by purchasing the exclusive Su.plex T-shirt at abc7.com/shop .

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Su.plex's T-shirt to support Spark of Love.

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

A local club wants to help children left out of Santa’s list

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a sad reality, many children will go without this Christmas. In many cases, luxuries like presents aren't a necessity. But, while some children experience the joy of being on Santa's Nice List, those left empty-handed may feel they're not worthy. So, each year members...
YUMA, AZ
Suffolk News-Herald

Cheer Fund helps local children

In recent weeks, stories on the front page have been highlighting folks who volunteer with the Salvation Army — many of whom volunteer year-round, but especially at Christmastime. The reason for this is simple — not only do we want to honor those who volunteer, but also we want to...
SUFFOLK, VA
Omaha.com

Pottawattamie Conservation looking for artists of all ages to create T-shirt design

Are you an artist? If so, the Pottawattamie Conservation and Hitchcock Nature Center need your help. The organizations are asking the public to submit their outdoor-themed T-shirt designs into the 2021 Hitchcock Nature Center T-shirt design contest. Possible artwork themes include hiking/trails, oak trees, the Loess Hills, camping and native species or wildlife. The deadline to submit artwork is Dec. 31.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Plex#Christmas#Love Toy#Su Plex#Abc7 Com
WTVQ

Country artist’s gift of music helps heal children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A country artist from Eastern Kentucky is giving back to children with acute and chronic illnesses. Eastern Kentucky native Tyler Stephens understands what it’s like to be in and out of the hospital at a young age. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and epilepsy when he was seven-years-old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
People

Mom Meets 'Angel' 911 Operator Who Helped Her Deliver Baby Alone in Her Car

A Pennsylvania woman finally got to meet the 911 operator who helped her through childbirth. Charlotte Fatoma met 911 dispatcher Elyce Rivera for the first time on the Today show Tuesday, where the two women had a sweet in-person introduction. Fatoma had called 911 last month while driving herself to the hospital to deliver her baby, but found she was going into labor in her car.
ENTERTAINMENT
abc17news.com

Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of people have lined up in the English city of Bristol to get the latest work by elusive street artist Banksy. It’s a T-shirt he created to help four people charged in the toppling of a local statue of a slave trader last year. The gray shirt features the word Bristol above an empty plinth like the one on which the statue of 17th-century slave merchant Edward Colston long stood. Anti-racism demonstrators pulled down the statue and dumped it in Bristol harbor. Four people charged with criminal damage are due to go on trial next week. Banksy said proceeds from the T-shirt sales would go to the defendants “so they can go for a pint.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Hilary Duff Shows Some Skin In New Campaign With Clothing Brand Smash + Tess, Featuring Their Festive Tinsel Romper — Shop The Collab Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. One of our favorite actresses, Hilary Duff, has teamed up with comfort-based clothing brand Smash + Tess to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thisis50.com

Doja Cat Dropped A Sexy Visual For ‘Woman’ With Teyana Taylor Making A Cameo

In The “Woman” video, Teyana Taylor exudes sexy. The visual that will be ensure to invoke you to bite your lip starts with Doja being summoned by the Queen to assist her with defending her throne. Of course the Queen is Teyana Taylor. In Essence, it feels like another moment where an artist is attempting to give Teyana her flowers as the ultimate choreographer and artist.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: ‘Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
87K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy