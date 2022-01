Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette downgraded Innovage Holding Corp (NASDAQ: INNV) from Overweight to Equalweight with a price target of $6.50 (from $22.00). The analyst comments "sanction. Given the uncertainty around the timing of resolution of the sanctions and return to normalized growth rate we are downgrading Innovage to Equal Weight from Overweight, lowering our FY22 revenue estimates by $24M and FY23 by $29M, lowering our multiple to 0.8x from 3.2x '23E EV/EBITDA which lowers our PT to $6.50 from $22. Our estimates assume that the enrollment freeze resolves by year end 2022, but there is no catch-up of lives lost. There is risk to our numbers should the enrollment freeze in CO drag into 2023. Looking back at past CMS sanctions that froze enrollment, of which there has been many public companies impacted, we believe one year to be reasonable though we have seen a case that lasted longer."

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO