Sarah Jessica Parker Has Been Using This ‘Amazing’ $30 Moisturizer ‘Forever’ & You Can Get It on Sale

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 3 days ago
Between filming And Just Like That , designing shoes, and taking care of her family, Sarah Jessica Parker is one busy boss lady. How could a single person juggle all of these responsibilities and still have glowing skin?

We got to the bottom of this conundrum by discovering SJP’s tried-and-true, everlasting beauty product. And when we use the word, everlasting, we mean it. SJP spoke with Today and revealed her favorite skincare product is one she’s been relying on for a long, long time.

“It’s the only moisturizer I’ve used forever,” she said. “It’s just La Roche-Posay fluid. That’s it. It’s amazing. It’s very thin, so you can use it to touch yourself up. It’s great.”

Like us, SJP loves the French, no B.S. skincare brand that has made its way into all of the major drugstores. The actress can’t live without the brand’s Toleriane Fluide Oil-Free Moisturizer , in particular.

If you’re in the market for a new, top-quality moisturizer that also has SJP’s stamp of approval, scoop up a bottle of La Roche-Posay’s moisturizer on sale for 20 percent off with the promo code EXCLUSIVE20 . And keep reading for how this lightweight goop has found a permanent home in the actress’ beauty routine.

This moisturizer is compatible with normal, combination, oily, and even sensitive skin, according to the brand. That’s because the formula is free of oil, fragrance, preservatives, and parabens. It’s also non-comedogenic (won’t clog your pores), light, and best of all, mattifying . For the people in the back with oily skin, that is one huge bonus.

But regardless of your skin type, this moisturizer delivers deep hydration for up to 48 hours and restores the skin’s moisture barrier. Hydrating glycerin, multifunctional niacinamide, and antioxidant-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Water allow the formula to do its job and do it well.

Essentially, this moisturizer leaves out all of the bad ingredients and incorporates all of the good ones so that you’re left with hydrated, replenished, soothed skin. And SJP isn’t the only one who has such positive things to say about La Roche-Posay’s effective cream.

“This is the only moisturizer I have found that doesn’t have pore-clogging ingredients (and I have researched MANY!),” says one shopper who awarded the product a perfect five-star rating. “It’s not a heavy moisturizer. It sinks into the skin without interfering with makeup application.”

Another one shared similar sentiments, saying “ Best moisturizer I have ever used . Gives your skin a good amount of moisture, without leaving any sort of shiny film. I apply this to dry skin after using their sensitive face wash. The biggest selling point is the ingredient list. Nothing in this irritates my skin. Very safe ingredients. Hope it never changes.”

They’re dead on in that there are only 10 ingredients in this moisturizer, and they’re all extremely skin-loving. Get your skin on the same level as SJP’s by shopping La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Fluide Oil-Free Moisturizer while it’s currently on sale. Who knows, it could turn into your forever moisturizer, too.

