Tiger Woods reveals his son, Charlie, 13, is already outdriving him
Tiger Woods will admit it: his 13-year-old son, Charlie, has already outdrove him as the elder has told him to emulate Rory McIlroy's swing.
Yardbarker
"I didn't have the honor of playing her" - Swiatek on Serena Williams
Iga Swiatek never had the chance to play Serena Williams and it remains one of her dreams to do so as the American is her dream opponent. Iga Swiatek had hoped to play Serena Williams one day, but it's unfortunate that she hasn't played much tennis lately as Swiatek got on the tour. Williams is her ideal opponent because she was an admirer of what Williams could accomplish in tennis.
A US Open champion weighs in on the pickleball boom — and why she's still sticking with tennis
Sloane Stephens told Insider she does "see the appeal" in pickleball, but said she's unlikely to join her colleagues who switched over from tennis.
"Little John" Daly Following in Dad's NCAA Golfing Footsteps
Professional golfer John Daly has had a rough go of things over the last few years, having revealed to the world that he is battling bladder cancer in 2020. His cancer diagnosis, which was made public information in September 2020, is troubling news for the two-time major champion and five-time PGA Tour event winner.
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
9 Things You Didn't Know About Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods' son is making the golf world sit up and take notice - here are nine facts about the talented teen
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Deion Sanders Opinion
Deion Sanders made headlines for telling Colorado players that he's bringing his "luggage" with him. He also told a few members of the team to enter the transfer portal. Former pro golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on that speech. For the most part, she appreciates how honest Sanders was with his new players.
thecomeback.com
Horrible Herschel Walker charity scandal revealed
Throughout his campaign for Georgia’s senate seat, former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker has been the source of a number of controversies. He’s told several blatant lies, flashed a fake police badge, made quite disrespectful comments toward those with chronic diseases, and appears to have lied about his residency, one way or another. Additionally, multiple women have come forward accusing the Pro-Life candidate of pressuring them to get abortions. And now, Walker is facing a new controversy related to his charities.
In Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of Andrew Luck
Earlier Tuesday morning, ESPN's Seth Wickersham published a piece on Andrew Luck, in which the former NFL star quarterback finally spoke publicly on his decision to retire. In the article, Luck admitted that putting public pressure on his girlfriend Nicole partly led to his exit. From the piece:. Nicole witnessed...
Michael Jordan Once Explained How Despite Being Good Friends And Loving Him Like A Brother ''Kobe Stole All My Moves''
Michael Jordan loved Kobe Bryant like a brother, but still used to mention the fact that Bryant stole all of his moves.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Rory McIlroy Reacts To What Tiger Woods Told His Son
Tiger Woods made waves recently when he revealed that he's been trying to teach his son the game of golf by modeling his swing after Rory McIlroy's rather than his own. Naturally, word of that got back to McIlroy himself. Appearing on Inside the NBA this week, McIlroy said he...
wtatennis.com
Biggest upsets of 2022: Maria shocks Ostapenko and more
Editor’s note: This week, we will unveil our top moments from the 2022 season. Here’s a look at the categories:. There are upsets and then there are headline-making upsets. Back in May, Ons Jabeur, the season’s leader in clay-court wins at the time, fell to Magda Linette in...
2-time Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova reuniting with Bajin
Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 tennis season
Hear why Moscow wanted 'Merchant of Death' in exchange for Brittney Griner
Russia has released WNBA player Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death" by his accuser. He was serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States on charges of conspiring to kill Americans. He has maintained his innocence.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch Sponsorship Decision
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for Richard Childress Racing will be sponsored by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in 2023. John Felton, the senior director of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, confirmed their partnership in his latest statement. “We’ve loved partnering with RCR and the No. 8 race...
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas all too chummy ahead of The Match
Hopefully, The Match itself is better than the pre-tournament press conference. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday evening under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. On Wednesday, a Zoom call with all four players failed to create the hype often associated with a boxing match; this was more of a meeting of a mutual admiration society — with a few subtle digs.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Figure
The sport of boxing lost an icon on Tuesday. Per an announcement from his son, legendary boxing ref Mills Lane known by many for his portrayal in MTV's classic claymation series "Celebrity Deathmatch," has passed away. He was 85-years-old. Lane rose to fame as both a boxer and referee before...
Kathryn Tappen out in latest shakeup to NBC's golf team
More changes will be coming to NBC’s broadcast team for its coverage of the PGA Tour in 2023. Golfweek has learned that Kathryn Tappen, who handled post-round player interviews this season, will be replaced by a revolving door of Golf Channel talent already on site, including Cara Banks and Damon Hack. Tappen declined to comment and neither Banks nor Hack responded to messages.
CNN
