Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) trades 11.5% higher premarket after board authorized a review of strategic alternatives for its European business, including a possible sale. "We believe now is the right time to explore options for our European business, which delivered significant improvements in revenue performance in Q3, and we now expect Europe revenue in Q4 to exceed our results in the same period of 2019," CEO William Eccleshare commented.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO