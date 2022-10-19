The best comforters in 2022: Cozy picks for all budgets

If you’re after a great night’s sleep, you’ll need one of the best comforters. The best comforters will be cozy and warm to snuggle under, especially if you enjoy movie nights in bed. But with so many types available on the market, it can be tricky to know which one will suit your sleep routine. Ranging from luxury organic comforters to anti-allergen ones, there's a comforter to suit everyone’s lifestyle and needs.

But, there are some things to consider first, before you invest in the best comforter. First, what size do you need? Typically, the comforter should be no larger than the thickness of the mattress, and no shorter than your bed skirt. Also, what type of material are you after, and do you have any allergies? The more popular, comforter fillings include down (such as goose down) and down alternative (including polyester and PrimaLoft). Cotton comforters are more breathable while a wool comforter will retain the heat, and keep you warm on those colder months. This leads on to which comforter is best suited to the seasons. If you simply want just the one comforter for year-round use, opt for an all-season design. There are lightweight comforters for warm sleepers, plus fluffy down comforters with a high fill power for winter warmth.

If you’re still undecided, you can choose a comforter that comes on a trial period so that you can return it for a refund or alternative product if it’s not ideal. We've rounded up a great selection of the best comforters to suit every sleeping style, need and budget right now.

The best comforters to buy now

1. Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter

The best comforter overall – sleep comfort for every season

Type: Comforter | Materials: Down cluster fill | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Machine washable: No | Warranty: 1 year | RRP: $159-$359

Suitable for year-round use Super-fluffy comforter Great range of sizes Not machine washable

If you’re looking for a comforter that can be used year-round, the Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter is the best choice for you. Come fall, winter, spring or summer, you can keep this snuggly down-filled comforter on your bed to boost your sleep comfort.

The Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter comes in six different sizes, from twin to Cal king, and is packed with a down cluster fill for cozy warmth. A 400-thread count with 100% cotton sateen sheen means you can enjoy a super-soft and silky feel against your skin while you get some shut-eye.

Brooklinen's luxury comforter is also hypoallergenic so it shouldn't aggravate your allergies. The only downside is that it can't be machine washed (it's spot clean or dry clean only), but otherwise we think it's worth the money. There's a 30-day trial on it too so you can give it a few weeks before making up your mind.

2. Linenspa Down Alternative Comforter

The best budget comforter for year-round use

Type: Comforter | Materials: Microfiber down alternative fill | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, oversized king, oversized queen, full, king, queen, Cal king | Machine washable: Yes | Warranty: 3 years | RRP: $29.99-$69.99

Excellent warranty Machine washable Allergy-friendly Super affordable Not as plush as its competitors

The Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Comforter is an Amazon best-seller made from 100% polyester fiber and filled with 300gsm of microfiber fill. It starts at an affordable $30 for the smallest size, with plenty of standard and oversized options available.

The Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Comforter also comes in a wide choice of colors (21, in fact) with both reversible solid and striped designs to choose from. Plus it's easy to care for – you can simply throw it in the washing machine on a cold wash to give it a freshen-up. Because it has a hypoallergenic fill, this Linenspa comforter is also the best choice sleepers who have allergies.

Duvet loops are already sewn in at the corners and sides, so if you fancy a change of look you can slip the comforter inside your duvet cover where it will stay in place.

3. Layla Down Alternative Comforter

The best comforter for hot sleepers

Type: Comforter | Materials: Down cluster loft fill | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Machine washable: Yes (machine wash cold) | Warranty: 5 years | RRP: $189-$229

Machine washable 120-night risk-free trial Five year warranty Just two colors

The Layla Down Alternative Comforter is a cooling and calming comforter for hot sleepers looking for the coziness of down without overheating. It comes with a 10oz fill weight and has a 100% cotton shell that remains cool against the skin. This makes it snug and fluffy enough to burrow beneath, yet lightweight to not bake you during the night.

But perhaps what makes the Layla Down Alternative Comforter stand out from the crowd is the fact it’s designed to work as a duvet and a comforter. So if you want to make use of your fancy duvet covers, you have the best of both worlds right here.

Layla Sleep's machine-washable comforter also comes on a risk-free 120-night trial, so you'll have a few months to make sure it's the best comforter for your sleep. It's also covered with a 5-year warranty.

4. Buffy Cloud Comforter

The best fluffy comforter for all sleepers

Type: Down alternative comforter | Materials: 100% rPET fiberfill | Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king | Machine washable: No | Warranty: No | RRP: $129 to $199

Super fluffy Light yet cozy Eco-friendly design Not machine washable

With winter pretty much here, staying warm and comfy in bed is at the top of our list, and if you love to feel as cozy as we do, then take a closer look at the Buffy Cloud Comforter. The cover is made from breathable eucalyptus fabric, while the inside is stuffed with recycled ‘floof’ crafted from the ultra-fluffy rPET fiberfill.

This eco-friendly material stops 50 plastic bottles from going into landfill, so not only can you enjoy a comfier night’s sleep with the Buffy Cloud Comforter, you'll be doing your bit for the planet too.

Like many of the other comforters in this guide, the Buffy Cloud uses a quilted stitching pattern to keep the fill in place. That means the fill won't bunch up in one spot over time, though you should still shake it out and fluff it regularly to keep the comforter at its best.

5. Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter

The best comforter for allergies and for night sweats

Type: Comforter | Materials: Down alternative fibers and lyocell | Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king | Machine washable: Yes | Warranty: 1 year | MSRP: $225-$295

Plush 200-thread count feel 45-day trial Sustainably sourced materials Machine washable Expensive

The Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter promises you a luxurious night’s sleep – and it delivers too. It's warm and cozy, yet airy and breathable. This powerful mix makes it one of the best comforters for all types of sleeper.

Saatva's down alternative comforter is crafted from organic Fair Trade Certified cotton, including 200-thread count percale weave for an opulent feel. It's hypoallergenic and includes the brand’s unique blend of temperature regulating 3D down alternative fibers, including sustainable and moisture-wicking lyocell. A box quilting design ensures the fill is remains evenly distributed within the comforter.

All these luxuries do come at a price, with the Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter being one of the most expensive options in our guide, so we'd recommend keeping an eye out for savings in the Saatva mattress sale .

That said, you can't really put a price on a great night's sleep and luxury mattress maker Saatva knows what it's doing when it comes to sleep products. You'll get a 45-night trial on this one and a year's warranty.

6. Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert

The best down alternative comforter on a budget

Type: Comforter | Materials: Siliconized fiberfill down alternative | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, king, queen, Cal king | Machine washable: Yes | Warranty: No | MSRP: $26.99-50.99

Hypoallergenic comforter Great range of sizes Machine washable Not as long-lasting as others here

If you’re searching for a plush down-like comforter without the actual feathers, you’ll want to add the Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert to your sleep arsenal. The siliconized fiber fill down alternative provides you with a snug sleep experience minus the heavy feeling some feather-filled comforters can create.

Plus, this comforter can be slotted inside a duvet cover if you want to switch up your bed's decor. The Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert is also designed with a high box-stitch quilting effect for added layers of comfort and to prevent it from bunching up in any one spot during the night.

The Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert has a fill weight of 350gsm and is available in a range of colors including white, navy and plum, so there’s plenty of choice and at a great price too, with a queen size costing just $31.99.

7. Avocado Green Alpaca Duvet Insert

The best comforter for eco-friendly, non-toxic sleep

Type: Comforter | Materials: 100% Peruvian alpaca fiber | Sizes: Twin, full/queen, king/Cal king | Machine washable: No | Warranty: 1 year | MSRP: $279-$479

Organic materials Full year's warranty Available in two different weights Spot clean only

If you’re after one of the best comforters with a small environmental footprint, then the Avocado Green Alpaca Duvet Insert ticks all the eco-credential boxes, with an outer cover crafted from a 100% GOTS organic certified cotton percale case.

Inside the comforter you’ll find naturally-sourced alpaca fiber, grown without pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizer and sourced from the Peruvian Andes. It's also available in two different weights: all season or the lightweight version. The former has 2,100 grams per square meter of place fiber while the all-season version has 2,800 and naturally costs more.

The Avocado Green Alpaca Duvet Insert also has a 100-night trial, so you'll have a few months to make sure it's the best comforter for you. For the latest savings on this comforter, see our guide to the best Avocado mattress sales .

How we chose the best comforter

Our guide for the best comforters were based on extensive, consumer report research and online reviews. We rated things like material type, size and comfort for various sleeping positions. In addition, we looked at how practical it was to use and its durability.

How to choose the best comforter for you

Not all comforters are made equal. When it comes to choosing one, consider whether you are looking for a comforter you can use all year-round, or one you can throw onto your bed during the chillier seasons. The biggest decision you'll need to make is whether you want a down or down alternative comforter - down comforters are harder to care for, which is something to keep in mind.

Material

Down comforters are made from duck or goose feathers and are known for their warmth and coziness. Goose down is fluffier than duck down, but both are good choices for providing warmth and sleep comfort. To ensure the down comforter you are buying uses ethically sourced materials, look for Responsible Down Standard certification.

Down alternative comforters are usually made from polyester-cotton blends and are much more affordable. Luxury down alternative materials include gel-fiber and the patented and breathable material PrimaLoft.

Fill power

Hot sleepers, when choosing the best comforter for you keep an eye on the fill power as the higher the number, the warmer your comforter will be. We'd recommend a light or all-season comforter. As a general rule, a fill power of 600 or higher is the best choice for winter use (and room temperatures below 60℉). Interestingly, a higher fill power doesn't mean a heavier comforter. You can also make a comforter feel warmer by adding a flannel cover.

Machine washability

For an easier laundry day, we’d suggest looking out for comforters that are machine washable. Some comforters are dry clean only though, and these are usually the more expensive down comforters. If you do score a machine washable comforter, keep in mind that it will take up a lot of space in your washer and dryer. We shake out and fluff our comforters mid-drying cycle to prevent clumping.

Should you use a cover with a comforter?

The terms comforter and duvet have become more interchangeable over the years, but generally speaking a comforter is a bed covering that doesn't require a cover. A duvet (made from down or a down alternative) is designed to be inserted into a duvet cover.

So should you use a duvet cover on your comforter? Some manufacturers state that you must use one in order to protect your comforter from body oils, sweat and stains, and that if you don't use a cover you will void the warranty.

We also recommend using a flat sheet to separate your body from the comforter, as this will protect your bed covering from a build-up of allergens. If in doubt, read the care instructions from the manufacturer.

How often should you wash your comforter?

As with pillows , washing your comforter is important to protect it against dust mites, stains, body oils and odors. According to dry cleaning experts, you should wash your comforter two to three times a year. However that depends on what it's made of, how often it's used, whether you use a flat sheet between your body and the comforter (you really should), and whether you have used a duvet cover or not.

Covers should be washed weekly, along with your other bedding (bed sheets and pillow cases) to banish allergens and boost the overall hygiene of your bed.

Always read the manufacturer's instructions before cleaning your comforter, especially if it's made of down and other delicate materials. Here are some other factors that influence how often you should wash your comforter:

Whether you sleep alone or with a partner or pets - if you share your bed with another person or a pet, you'll need to wash your comforter weekly if you aren't using it with a cover (we recommend using a cover). This factor alone means you'll need to choose a machine washable comforter that can withstand rigorous cleaning and drying.



If you have allergies - dust mites and dead skin cells are just some of the allergens that build up in your comforter over time, so to quell allergy flare-ups, wash your comforter more frequently.



If you experience night sweats - this can cause staining and a build-up of odors, so use a flat sheet and a duvet cover, and wash your comforter regularly. You may also want to invest in one of the best mattress protectors with a sweat-wicking and waterproof design to safeguard your bed (including your mattress topper ) from sweat stains.



Not all washing machines have the capacity to handle large comforters, so you may need to take yours to a laundromat or a specialist dry cleaner if you have a queen size comforter or bigger.

Read more: