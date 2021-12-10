1 Man Dead, 2 Women Wounded in Bellflower Smoke Shop Shooting

One dead, two wounded in shooting at Dream Burner smoke shop in Bellflower Tuesday night. Tony V/KNN

Bellflower: Three victims were shot inside the Dream Burner smoke shop Tuesday night, leaving one dead and two wounded. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the call of a shooting at the smoke shop on the 17100 block of Bellflower Boulevard in Bellflower at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

A male victim in his early 30's was shot in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims - a woman in her late 20's and another in her early 30's - both suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and were transported to a local hospital where they were listed in critical but stable condition, according to LASD.

During the course of investigation, detectives have learned that the suspect entered the store and shot the victims, and was described as a male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of the man. The motive is not known at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.