ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellflower, CA

1 Man Dead, 2 Women Wounded in Bellflower Smoke Shop Shooting

Key News Network
Key News Network
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXW4w_0dHYb8HL00
One dead, two wounded in shooting at Dream Burner smoke shop in Bellflower Tuesday night.Tony V/KNN

Bellflower: Three victims were shot inside the Dream Burner smoke shop Tuesday night, leaving one dead and two wounded. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the call of a shooting at the smoke shop on the 17100 block of Bellflower Boulevard in Bellflower at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

A male victim in his early 30's was shot in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims - a woman in her late 20's and another in her early 30's - both suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and were transported to a local hospital where they were listed in critical but stable condition, according to LASD.

During the course of investigation, detectives have learned that the suspect entered the store and shot the victims, and was described as a male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of the man. The motive is not known at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Hawthorne Officer Involved in Traffic Collision

A Hawthorne Police officer was involved in a collision in Gardena Tuesday night.Keith Johnson/KNN. Gardena, Los Angeles County: A Hawthorne Police Department officer was involved in a traffic collision at South Berendo and West Rosecrans Avenues in the city of Gardena just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
HAWTHORNE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Bellflower, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Bellflower, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Video: Montclair Rollover Crash

A vehicle rolled over in a Montclair intersection Sunday night.Tony V/KNN. Montclair, CA: A single vehicle was involved in a rollover crash at the intersection of Central Avenue and Moreno Street in Montclair Sunday night.
MONTCLAIR, CA
Key News Network

Man Sitting in Car Murdered at Motel Identified

A man was shot and killed while sitting in his car in a Los Angeles neighborhood early Thursday morning.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: A man sitting in the drivers seat of a silver sedan was shot and killed early Thursday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 41st Place and South Figueroa Street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has identified the victim as 41-year-old Armando Bueno.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bellflower Smoke Shop#Lasd#Homicide Bureau#The Apple App Store
Key News Network

Video: Driver Survives Horrific Crash

Driver survives crash into tree in Rowland Heights.Tony V/KNN. Rowland Heights, L.A. County: A driver survived after slamming into a tree and totaling the car in a crash in Rowland Heights. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Nogales Street around 12:00 a.m. Sunday, Dec.12, for reports of a vehicle into a tree.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
Key News Network

Video: 1 Killed in Lake Balboa 2-Vehicle Collision

A woman was killed, two injured in a 2-vehicle collision in Lake Balboa early Friday morning.Keith Johnson/KNN. Lake Balboa: A woman was killed, and two were injured in a two-vehicle collision that involved a Toyota Camry, a Prius, and a pole early Friday morning in the Lake Balboa neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported collision of a vehicle into a power pole on the 7600 block of North Louise Avenue around 2:40 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Abandoned Single-Family House Burns in Ontario

A single-family abandoned house burned early Monday morning in Ontario.Tony V/KNN. Ontario, CA: A single-family house was on fire early Monday morning in Ontario. The Ontario Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 1:00 a.m. on the 1100 block of East State Street.
ONTARIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
Key News Network

3 Suspects in Custody for Armed Robbery at Restaurant in East Hollywood

Three suspects were taken into police custody for robbery and assault at an East Hollywood Restaurant.Zak Holman/KNN. East Hollywood: A man was assaulted and robbed by three suspects who were taken into custody after barricading at a liquor store in the area of Santa Monica and Vermont in East Hollywood. The robbery and assault occurred behind the El Pajonal Restaurant located on the 1100 block of North Vermont Avenue at approximately 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Hit-and-Run Driver Fatally Strikes Pedestrian

Burbank PD is looking for a black Honda after a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday night.Keith Johnson/KNN. Burbank: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Burbank. Burbank Police Department and Fire Department responded to a call regarding an auto vs pedestrian at the intersection of First and San Fernando Road.
BURBANK, CA
Key News Network

Driver Trapped in Truck Rollover Crash from 14 Freeway On-Ramp in Newhall

Paramedics freed trapped driver from rollover crash off freeway on-ramp in Newhall early Thursday morning.Oscar Sol/KNN. Newhall: A driver was reported trapped and later freed by paramedics from a vehicle rollover crash in Newhall. California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Firefighters and AMR paramedics responded to the scene of a truck rollover from the Southbound 14 Freeway on-ramp at Placerita Canyon around 5:42 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Stolen Vehicle Suspect Rams LAPD Units, Arrested After Pursuit

Suspect in custody after police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in San Fernando Valley Monday night.Keith Johnson/KNN. Encino: Los Angeles Police Department Mission Division officers initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that lead LAPD units around the San Fernando Valley around 11:20 p.m. Monday, Dec.6, 2021. The suspect rammed into multiple LAPD units after getting stuck in a dead end more than twice. The suspect was taken into custody after pulling into a parking lot on Ventura Boulevard near Gaviota Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Armed Robbery at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel

Three people were robbed at gunpoint at the InterContinental Hotel in DTLA early Tuesday morning.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: An armed robbery occurred early Tuesday morning at approximately 12:45 a.m. at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown IHG Hotel on 900 Wilshire Boulevard. It is reported that three victims were in the valet area when two suspects armed with hand guns approached them and stole items from the victims. The victims were able to get away, and were on the 70th floor when officers arrived. Los Angeles Police Department Central Division is handling the investigation. The victims were uninjured.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
177
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy