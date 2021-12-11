Severe weather Friday evening: Tornado Watch in effect until 5 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- FRIDAY 11 PM UPDATE- The threat for severe weather continues to diminish for tonight but not everyone is out of the woods yet. As of 11 PM, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a new tornado watch that will remain in effect until 5 AM. While it says it will remain in effect for that long, that watch area includes areas east of Arkansas.

All of Arkansas will be CLEAR OF SEVERE weather by 3 AM.

FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE – Due to ongoing activity in southwest Arkansas, the National Weather Service along with the Storm Prediction Center has expanded the tornado watch to now include southwest & northwest sections of the state. All counties currently under a tornado watch will expire at 11 PM.

Beginning this afternoon and lasting into part of the overnight hours, a complex weather pattern will be set up across the Central U.S. bringing a chance of severe storms including some in Arkansas.

Due to ingredients being favorable enough for severe weather, the National Weather Service along with the Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for counties highlighted above until 11 PM.

THREATS: The main concern with any strong to severe storms that form Friday evening and night will be wind gusts 60 – 70 MPH. Strong updrafts may produce large hail over one inch but probably not greater than 1.75″. Some tornadoes will be possible as well and this is what has warranted the issuance of that tornado watch.

TIMING: Showers will have the chance to develop during the day on Friday with the possibility of a few strong storms then. The main window for any severe weather looks to be from 4 PM Friday evening until 2 AM early Saturday morning.

LOCATION: The greatest severe weather threat is for the eastern half of the state and in particular far NE Arkansas. At this time it looks like the worst of the severe weather and heavy rainfall will be east of the Mississippi River.

