60 Cute Stocking Stuffer Ideas Your Mom Will Love

Christmas is right around the corner! And you know what that means…it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to get everyone. And while some people may put off buying gifts until a little closer to Christmas, there’s no harm in searching for presents early. Not only will you get the best deals when you shop ahead of everyone else, but you’ll also ensure that your gifts arrive in time, too.

When it comes to shopping for your loved ones, sometimes it can be tricky to nail down the perfect items for specific people in your family. One person that you may not know what to get is your mom. To help take some of the pressure off, we’ve come up with 60 of the best stocking stuffers for moms. Some are fashionable, some are fun, some are to help her relax and others are just plain cute. So read on to see 60 of the best stocking stuffers for moms, below.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas For Mom

This beautiful Tarot deck offers guidance, wisdom, and art for all the soul-seekers out there. It’s a fun stocking stuffer that your mom will enjoy and have fun with! Everyday Tarot Mini Tarot Deck, $10, Amazon

If your mom’s a social butterfly, or if she’s someone who loves deep connections, this card deck game will be a great gift. It's designed to get people reflecting on all the good things they’ve experienced, as well as promote a deeper bond with friends and family so they can learn new things about each other. In the Loop Card Deck, $20, Alleyoop

Bath & Body Works

Your mom won’t be disappointed by this Christmas-themed pocketBac holder for her hand sanitizer! It’s the perfect accessory for one of the most commonly used Covid-safety products she probably has in her purse. Gingerbread Cookie PocketBac Holder, $6.95, Bath & Body Works

Vanilla is the smell of winter, which is why your mom will appreciate this delicious smelling hand spray sanitizer. Not only does it smell good, but it’ll keep the germs away, too. Vanilla Bean Noel Hand Sanitizer Spray, $6.50, Bath & Body Works

This is the perfect size to go in your mom’s stocking, is it not? This travel-sized drying lamp is great for gel-mani fans who are on the go. Modelones Mini Quick-Dry Nail Lamp, $9.99, Amazon

Gift your mom with statement jewelry this holiday season! These crystal, pearl and gold starburst earrings are lightweight, feature hypoallergenic fixtures (which means they won’t irritate your ears) and are the perfect way to dress up any outfit this winter. Shop Bibbidi Boo Crystal and Gold Starburst Earrings, $27, Etsy

You can never go wrong with a cute sock that is also warm and fuzzy! These animal-themed socks will keep your mom’s precious toes comfy all winter long. Loritta 3 Pairs Women’s Cute Animal Fuzzy Socks, $10.99, Amazon

These retro stunners are perfect for the mom who likes to stun in vintage eyewear. They can be dressed up or worn with jeans and look great on every face shape. FEISEDY Vintage Retro 70s Plastic Aviator Sunglasses for Women, $13.99, Amazon

This popular, and amazing smelling perfume will be one of your mom’s fave stocking stuffer gifts. Burberry Body 1.1 oz Eau de Parfum Spray, $38, Amazon

This stocking stuffer gift will have your mom feeling clean and fresh! With scents of lemon and green tea, this perfume will bring on the compliments! Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Eau de Parfum Travel Size, $11.26, Walmart

Everyone loves a good lip balm! This delicious smelling lip moisturizer will leave every lip it touches smooth and hydrated, which is why it’s such a great stocking stuffer. eos flavor lab Stick Lip Balm in Watermelon Frosé and Lychee Martini, $4.97, Walmart

A girl can never have too many hair products! This dry shampoo is perfect for all moms with all hair types and gives her that extra boost of volume. Not Your Mother's Plump for Joy Dry Shampoo, $4.79, Walmart

Keep your mom’s nails looking immaculate with this Revlon x barbie collaboration! The nail filer quickly shapes and smooths snails without splitting them. Revlon X Barbie Stainless Steel Expert Nail Shapers, $3.98, Walmart

Give your mom a taste of a professional Pedi at home! This dual nail groomer will allow her to have the best looking cuticles in town! Revlon Dual Ended Nail Groomer, $5.48, Walmart

A bold, red lip is classic and looks stunning on just about everyone! Enrich your mom’s lip collection with this vibrant color from L’Oréal. L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick, $6.97, Walmart

Your mom’s face will not only smell really good, but look amazing with the help of this multi-mask skincare set. It includes two sheet masks, a mini tube of peel-off mask and a silicone facial buffer. Freeman Beauty Cosmic Glow Face Mask Gift Set, $9.85, Amazon

Blue makes a girl feel true! Bath bombs will provide your mom with some relaxation and nourishment for her skin. Body & Earth Nourishing Ocean Scent Bath Bomb, $1.97, Walmart

Dr. Teal should be a part of your mom’s every routine! This foaming bath soap will be a staple in her self-care regime and make her want to take baths all the time. Dr Teal's Soothe & Sleep Foaming Bubble Bath, $5.87, Walmart

This pairs amazingly with the Dr. Teal’s Soothe & Sleep Foaming Bubble Bath. Put this in your mom’s stocking right along with the bubble bath for an enjoyable duo! Dr Teal's Soothe & Sleep with Lavender Body and Bath Oil, $5.87, Walmart

This hand mask is perfect for the mom who lives in cold weather or who may suffer from dry skin. Aveeno’s hand mask will have your leading lady feel as if she’s just gone to the spa. Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask, Oat & Shea Butter, $6.69, Walmart

Exfoliating gloves belong in every woman’s bathroom. Give this as a stocking stuffer gift to your mom so she can have a spa-like experience at home. Zakia's Morocco Kessa Exfoliating Gloves, $7.49, Amazon

This sponge’s large size is made to exfoliate and cleanse all areas of skin. Your mom will be thankful to have this sponge added to her self-care routine. Clean Logic 2-Pack Foam Sea Sponge, $9.31, Walmart

Who says that coloring books just have to be for kids? This adult coloring serves as a stress reliever. Your mom will more than likely have to share this stocking stuffer gift with the other grown-ups in the house! Mindfulness Coloring Book For Adults, $5.99, Amazon

Treat your mom’s feet to some luxury socks. These socks are fleece-lined, come in four different colors and will make her feel like she’s walking on a cloud. Pom Pom Fleece Lined Crew Socks, $49.50, UGG

Roll this up in a tight ball and surprise your mom with a super funny burrito blanket! It’s so comfy and soft that she won’t have it to herself for long. Fleece Tortilla Blanket (100cm), $17.95, Walmart

Your mom is technically your family’s Wonder Woman, right? This gift will make her feel like the superhero she is whenever she puts it on. Wonder Woman Character Cotton Apron, $12.95, Amazon

If your mom loves going on shopping sprees to Joann Fabric and Craft Stores, she’ll get a kick out of this tote bag that says “Any day spent sewing is a good day.” It’ll be her go-to bag whenever she leaves the house. Joyful Moose Sewing Tote Bag, $21.99, Etsy

How cute is this bath bomb? It’s the perfect stocking stuffer for bath-obsessed mamas to use during the holidays. You get two in this pack. SpaGlo Snowman Bath Bomb, $9.95, Etsy

Did your mom recently retire? Surprise her with a stocking stuffer gift that will ease her mind and offer both relaxation and smiles. She can test out her art skills, too! Retirement Adult Coloring Book, $6.95, Walmart

You can’t go wrong with this classic, “Best Mom Ever” T-shirt as a stocking stuffer! Your mom will sport this proudly. Best Mom Ever T-Shirt, $9.81, Walmart

Calling all flower-loving moms! This sweet nightlight features real dried flowers, so it looks stunning no matter if it’s switched on or off. You can customize it to spell out any word you want, including “mom.” Canal Shop Gifts Custom Epoxy Letter Lamp, $26.18+, Etsy

It’s true: Moms are always right! That’s why this (truthful) dry towel will be your mom’s new favorite kitchen accessory. OMG Mom Was Right, Dish Dry Towel, $11.65, Walmart

If your mom is the queen of your heart, let her feel like royalty during the holidays with these super-cute playing car-inspired earrings. They’re unique, fun and totally gift-worthy. Queen of Hearts Playing Card Earrings, $7.90, Amazon

If your mom is a wine lover, then she’ll adore these fuzzy socks and the message they entail! Be sure to pair these in a cute giftbag with her favorite bottle of wine to make it even more special. If You Can Read This Bring Me Some Wine Socks, $7.99, Amazon

This stocking stuffer will be a hit! It’ll keep your mom’s tresses looking amazing and is pretty enough that she can leave it out on the counter when she’s not using it. Plus it’s pink! Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12.99, Amazon

This makes a great stocking stuffer for mom. This spunky 6-pack magnet food list is great for everyone to stay on track with what groceries the house needs. Full Magnetic Back Grocery List, $12.99, Walmart

Who runs the world? Girls! Give your mom the gift of empowermints. These mints are refreshing and come with an empowering case that can easily fit in her purse. EmpowerMints, $3.99, Walmart

You can never have enough winter accessories, so gift your mom a pretty knit beanie. This one comes in 26 colors options and it even has a pom pom on it. PAGE ONE Cable Knit Beanie, $12.99, Amazon

No need to overwork your mom this Christmas! This puzzle is great to use as a relaxing brain teaser for adults and kids. Good Luck! Word Search Puzzle Book Large Print (200 Puzzles), $5.98, Amazon

Help your mom out with the itch that she can’t scratch! This manual back scratcher is portable and easy to fit inside of her purses. Stainless Steel Telescopic Back Scratcher, $8.19, Walmart

When life you give you lemons, make your life smell like lemons! Your mom will enjoy this “poo” pouri gift and probably even laugh when she opens it. Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray, Original Citrus Scent, 9.97, Walmart

Your mom’s going to appreciate this organizational stocking gift. This notepad will help her keep track of her to-do list and much more in a stylish way. Book of Sticky Notes: Sloth Lazy Days Notepad Collection, $7.98, Walmart

This stocking stuffer gift will make your mom feel like a spoiled little girl again! It’s never too late to wear bows, especially if it’s a headband she can wear during her at-home spa day. 10 pcs Bow Spa Headbands, $9.98, Amazon

Your mom will be impressed with this trendy shower steamer gift! These soothing scents will instantly make her feel like she’s in a spa while she’s showering at home. Yuzu Soap Set of 3 Multi-Use Shower Tablets, $24, Nordstrom

Give your mom everything she’ll ever need in a lip balm combo with this set! It’s travel-sized and includes three different applications: Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment, Sugar Mint Rush Freshening Lip Treatment and Sugar Rosé Tinted Lip Balm. Fresh Sugar Color & Care Lip Balm Set, $25, Nordstrom

Perfect eyebrows, happy woman! Your mom will love this stocking stuffer gift. It will be a staple in her bathroom cabinet and something she’ll use all the time. 40th Anniversary Edition Mini Tweezer Set, $28, Nordstrom

You’ll want to hide this scrub from the rest of the family! Why? They may try to steal your mom’s gift because this body scrub is pure exfoliation in a jar. Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub with Lychee Oil 10-oz, $12.84, Amazon

There’s nothing worse than chapped hands in the winter. Help keep your mom’s hand soft all winter long with this Burt’s beef Holiday lotion set! She’ll appreciate it more than you know. Burt’s Bees Holiday Hand Cream Trio, $12.34, Amazon

How cute is this 4x6 picture frame? Its chic black and silver design will look great in any room. Don’t forget to add in your favorite photo of you and your mom before you give it to her. Malden Mommy & Me Frame, $16.52, Walmart

Your mom will remember you every single time she lights this candle. It’s cute, and smells great thanks to its top notes of lavender, sage and bergamot. “Thank You, Mom” Homesick Candle, $27.17, Amazon

Your mom might cry if she gets this thoughtful gift. It includes 12 envelopes that you can put different letters for her to read in. Each letter has a special prompt on it, like “I always think of you when….” That way, it’s easier for you to think of memories to write down. Letters To My Mom, $11.45, Walmart

How cute is this piece of jewelry? It comes in rose gold or yellow gold and is something that every mama will love. Plus, the best part is, it can be dressed up or down. Christina Greene MAMA Pendant Necklace, $55, Nordstrom

Is your mom a boy mom? Then get her this sweet reminder. These beaded bracelets are everywhere right now, so she will be so trendy wearing it. Little Words Project Boy Mom Stretch Bracelet, $25, Nordstrom

Your Mom doesn’t have to wait to dry her amazing tresses anymore with this gift! This microfiber towel will both protect her hair from friction and keep it out of her face in the process. Microfiber Hair Towel Turban Wrap 2 Pack, $10.96, Amazon

Do you and your mom have a favorite song? If so, she’ll love this personalized musical gift. You can customize it with a photo of you two, your names and a song. It’ll be something she’ll treasure. Personalized Music Display, $26.99+, Etsy

Most moms love family photos. This year, gift yours with a custom family portrait that is illustrated. You can get it in an 8x10, 11x14 or a 16x20. Custom Family Portrait, $19.80+, Etsy

Your Mom will be the most stylish lady in the garden with these gloves! She’ll feel fierce with the added claws on her fingertips. Gloryfox Breathable and Waterproof Garden Gloves with Claws, $8.99, Amazon

You can’t go wrong with gifting the popular UNO game to anyone. After your Mom opens her gift, game night will be on! UNO Family Card Game, $11.39, Walmart

Not sure what to get your mom? Go with a classic heart necklace. It’s stylish, goes with anything and is something she’ll wear and think of you. Mothers and Daughter Necklace Set, $8.31, Walmart

A girl can never have too much jewelry, which is why your mom will love these gold chain bracelets. They’re statement pieces but are simple enough to be worn every day. Scoop Womens Yellow Gold-Plated Oval Link Bracelets, $15, Walmart