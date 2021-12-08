Man found dead inside Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Rosecrest Avenue in Richmond.

Richmond Police were called to the 1600 block of Rosecrest at about 8:08 a.m. and found the man inside a home.

He had been shot, according to police.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Police have not yet disclosed information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

Richmond Police have reported 77 homicides through December 5, 2021.

Since 2000, Richmond has averaged approximately 60 homicides a year.

Between 2002-2005, more than 80 people a year were killed in crimes classified as homicides in the city. Over the last two years, more than 60 people were killed in crimes classified as homicides, according to Richmond Crime statistics. In 1994, 160 people were killed in the City of Richmond . In 1997, the city's homicide number was 140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

