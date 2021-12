Cynic's Paul Masvidal has penned a moving tribute to his late bandmates Sean Reinert and Sean Malone, both of whom passed away in 2020. Sean Reinert, the drummer of bands Cynic and Death, passed away at the age of 48 in January of 2020 from heart failure. Bandmate Sean Malone posted a tribute at the time stating how Reinert "offered his trust during every rehearsal, every recording, and every performance we ever did, and it's likely that I'll never have that experience these same again. The truth is we're all lucky - lucky to have been alive while Sean Reinert was making music."

