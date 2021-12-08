ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Crue + Iron Maiden Lead Fan-Voted Poll at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Graham Hartmann
 4 days ago
A fan poll at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame shows that visitors to the museum have voted for Motley Crue and Iron Maiden more than any other acts. The poll was shared by a museum visitor via Twitter and shows the exact number of votes the yet-to-be-inducted acts have...

