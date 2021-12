For six seasons, the reality series The Girls Next Door gave viewers a look inside life at the Playboy Mansion, particularly the lives of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's three girlfriends at the time. Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson lived at the mansion, and the series showed fans their unconventional day-to-day lives. But, in the time since the show ended in 2010, the women have shared more details about living in the mansion and being with Hef that was not shown on TV. Now, in a new docuseries, Madison shares one particular moment with Hefner that touches on the darker side of life at Playboy. Read on to see what she had to say.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO