The New York Yankees with the free agents, players dumped, and those that might be dumped the Yankees could potentially have over $58 million to spend this offseason, so far they have done little, so the question is when will they start spending, and will there be any worthwhile options when they decide to make moves. The simple answer is not until the Collective Bargaining Agreement is settled, which doesn’t look like it will be anytime soon even though the present CBA expires this coming Wednesday.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO