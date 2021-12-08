ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson says she got ‘pushback’ from her team over weight loss

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Rebel Wilson, not everyone on her management team was excited about her weight loss journey. The “Pitch Perfect” star has documented her fitness transformation on social media for more...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Rebel Wilson Reflects on Her Team Thinking Weight Loss Would Jeopardize Career as the ‘Funny Fat Girl’

Rebel Wilson’s team wasn’t entirely supportive of her when she decided to prioritize her health over her career and lose weight. In a new interview with BBC News, the 41-year-old actress discussed the reaction she got to her “year of health,” with those around her not wanting her to jeopardize a successful career as the “funny fat girl” in movies.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Rebel Wilson reveals own team tried to stop her losing weight: ‘I was earning millions as the funny fat girl’

Rebel Wilson has revealed the challenges she had with her team when she told them that she had decided to lose weight.Over the last year, Wilson has been documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram.Now, in a new interview with the BBC, Wilson said that her team gave her pushback when she informed them that she was starting a new fitness regime.“I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said ‘OK, I’m gonna do this year of health,’ I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life,’”...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebel Wilson
thebrag.com

The shocking reason Rebel Wilson’s team were against her health kick

Rebel Wilson made a startling revelation during a candid TV interview with BBC Breakfast this week. The Aussie actress admitted her own team weren’t initially supportive of her ‘Year of Health’ journey last year, which led to her shedding over 30kg. “I got a lot of pushback...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Adele Says She Got Her Instagram Password Taken Away From Her For Posting

Adele made an appearance on make up artist NikkieTutorials‘ YouTube channel and shared a bit about how she interacts with her social media. Mainly, she is not allowed to have the passwords to any of her accounts. “I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before,” she explained. She...
INTERNET
fangirlish.com

Rebel Wilson Talks About How Her Team Felt About Her “Year Of Health”

I don’t like to think that people are judged by their size, but I am grown enough to know the reality is that they are. Even in a world where we are moving into more body positivity, acceptance of our bodies, we are still dealing with the fact that people want to judge you by what they have always perceived you as.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pushback#Cnn#Bbc Breakfast#Instagram#Cable News Network Inc
blackchronicle.com

Chlöe Talks Deleted Lollipop Vid And Finding Herself ‘Under A Microscope’

Since making her debut this year, Chlöe has blossomed into a solo star and sex symbol. While the singer makes no apologies for the bootylicious visuals that accompany her “Have Mercy” harmonies, People reports that she’s putting the “grown” in “grown and sexy” these days. In an appearance this week on Tha God’s Honest Truth with ‘Charlamagne’ Tha God, Chlöe discussed dealing with controversy in the public eye and prioritizing her mental health.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Confirm Their Rumoured Relationship: Report

For the past few weeks, the world has been eagerly waiting to find out if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, in fact, dating, or if they were just participating in a fun little fling. The two stars have run in the same circle for awhile now, and first got close while KKW was hosting Saturday Night Live.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Valerie Bertinelli Says She Hated Kissing One ‘Brady Bunch’ Star

Valerie Bertinelli found fame as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time. She was only 15 at the start of the show and struggled with growing up in front of an audience. In her memoir, she admitted that she felt very insecure and struggled with body image while on the show. Things didn’t help when her character, Barbara, began to attract boys. She hated kissing one guest star in particular, and you may have recognized him from The Brady Bunch.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Had Their First Night Out Together Since She Started Dating Pete Davidson

When tragedy strikes, family members can often find a way to put their differences aside and come together. That was definitely the case for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who reunited for their late friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton runway show last night. Kardashian, who’s been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for roughly one month, and West were joined by their eldest daughter, North West, and a friend of the former couple snapped a photo of the trio at the gorgeous and touching event, honoring one of fashion’s most visionary designers. Businessman Richie Akiva took to his...
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy