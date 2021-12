The Predators absolutely demolished the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, 6-0, and it was Forsberg turning into, wait for it, Filip Foursberg leading the way. Forsberg scored four goals in the Predators win, while Yakov Trenin and Nick Cousins also added goals. That four goal output helped him reach the 400-point mark for his career and gives him 10 goals in 13 games this season.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO