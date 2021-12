Stoughton’s east side won’t go without an elementary school, Stoughton Area Board of Education members have made clear. But what happens to Kegonsa Elementary School’s fate – whether it’s torn down and replaced with a new building, or renovated to bring the nearly 60 year old building up to date – will be one of the main discussion points at community engagement sessions later this winter, as some board members are internally torn about what to do with the Stoughton Area School District’s oldest operational building.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO