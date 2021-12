Many business travellers are cancelling trips because of new travel restrictions, Heathrow bosses say.The November traffic figures for Britain’s busiest airport show demand still at just 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels – even though the US opened up to European travellers early in the month.Heathrow’s statement said: “High level of cancellations by business travellers concerned about being trapped overseas because of pre-departure testing shows the potential harm to the economy of travel restrictions.”The airport is urging the government “to reduce restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so”. The health secretary, Sajid Javid, told MPs this week...

